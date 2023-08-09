2Q23 Performance Summary

Strong operating results highlight flexible, value-oriented business model

Superior TCE rate driven by long-term COAs and cargo-focused strategy resulted in TCE rates exceeding the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 49%+ in 2Q23.

Amid a 60% Y-o-Y decrease in market rates caused by normalizing supply conditions, delivered consistent operating cash flow generation of $2.0 million during 2Q23 and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.9 million compared to record quarterly profitability in 2Q22.

Completed the purchase of the Bulk Prudence, a 61,00 dwt Ultramax vessel for $26.7 million of cash. The purchase takes the total number of owned vessels to 25.

Expect to continue to deliver premium market returns and consistent cash flow generation through the second half of the year, underpinned seasonal ice class demand in Q3. Through August 8, 2023, 3,500 days performed at an average of $16,700/day.

Continue to execute on key capital allocation priorities, maintaining cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, paid on September 15th.

Completed the strategic acquisition of additional Port and Terminal operations in key U.S markets for $7.2 million. Continue to focus on opportunistic expansion of terminal and logistics business.