Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q4 Earnings Presentation

4Q22 and FY2022 Performance Summary

Strong operating results highlight flexible, value-oriented business model

Superior TCE rate driven by long-term COAs and cargo-focused strategy resulted in TCE rates exceeding the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 41%+ in 4Q22 and 22%+ for FY2022.

The expansion of the owned fleet, a focus on improved utilization and execution on unique chartered-in strategy all resulted in Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 480 bps Y/Y in 4Q22 and 550 bps Y/Y for FY2022.

In January 2023, sold the Bulk Newport, a 10-year-old vessel, for $9.2 million. The Company will continue to evaluate additional vessel purchases or divestitures in order to meet customer demand and maintain a modern ocean-going fleet.

Significant Y/Y increase in liquidity driven by a $15 million Y/Y increase in operating cash flow generation. Net leverage ratio at 12/31/22 of 1.2x TTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Continue to execute on key capital allocation priorities, maintaining cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, paid on March 15th.

Positive full-year 2023 outlook driven by strong supply fundamentals. Through March 14, 2023, 3,970 days performed at an average of $15,065/day.