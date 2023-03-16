Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANL   BMG6891L1054

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.

(PANL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
6.050 USD   -2.42%
05:03aPangaea Logistics : PANL Q4 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/15PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/15Pangaea Logistics : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q4 Earnings Presentation

03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4Q22

Earnings Call Presentation

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns

Safe Harbor

4Q22 Earnings Call Presentation

This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

2

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns

4Q22 and FY2022 Performance Summary

Strong operating results highlight flexible, value-oriented business model

Superior TCE rate driven by long-term COAs and cargo-focused strategy resulted in TCE rates exceeding the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 41%+ in 4Q22 and 22%+ for FY2022.

The expansion of the owned fleet, a focus on improved utilization and execution on unique chartered-in strategy all resulted in Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 480 bps Y/Y in 4Q22 and 550 bps Y/Y for FY2022.

In January 2023, sold the Bulk Newport, a 10-year-old vessel, for $9.2 million. The Company will continue to evaluate additional vessel purchases or divestitures in order to meet customer demand and maintain a modern ocean-going fleet.

Significant Y/Y increase in liquidity driven by a $15 million Y/Y increase in operating cash flow generation. Net leverage ratio at 12/31/22 of 1.2x TTM Adjusted EBITDA.

Continue to execute on key capital allocation priorities, maintaining cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, paid on March 15th.

Positive full-year 2023 outlook driven by strong supply fundamentals. Through March 14, 2023, 3,970 days performed at an average of $15,065/day.

3

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns

4Q22 and FY2022 Performance Summary (Continued)

Adjusted

EBITDA

$s in Millions

4 Q22

4 Q21

FY 20 22

FY 20 21

$ 27

$ 38

$ 14 1

$ 10 5

4 Q22

4 Q21

Adjusted EPS

$s per Share

FY 20 22

FY 20 21

$ 0 .32

$ 0 .56

$ 1.82

$ 1.4 1

TCE Rate

$s per Shipping Day

4 Q22

4 Q21

FY 20 22

FY 20 21

$ 20 ,0 23

$ 32,56 3

$ 24 ,4 34

$ 25,0 56

Operating Cash Flow

$s in Millions

4 Q22

4 Q21

FY 20 22

FY 20 21

$ 32.9

$ 19 .1

$ 134 .8

$ 6 1.7

4

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns

Outperforming Industry Benchmark

Our TCE has exceeded the market by an average of 30% on a trailing 5-year basis

Cargo Focused

Business Model

Consistently

Delivers Above-

Market

Performance

  • Current 1Q23 projected TCE rate of $15,065, a 43% premium to the market average through the quarter*.
  • Our niche, higher- margin trades remain a key area of differentiation

TCE Rate ($s per Shipping Day)

$35,000

PANL Total Shipping Days

PANL TCE Rate

Market Average Rate**

6,000

$30,000

5,000

$25,000

$20,000

4,000

Days

3,000

$15,000

2,000

$10,000

$5,000

1,000

$-

-

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23E*

  • Q1 23 estimated TCE performance based on shipping days performed through March 14, 2023 **Average of the published Panamax and Supramax indices, net of commission

5

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns

Disclaimer

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
05:03aPangaea Logistics : PANL Q4 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/15PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
03/15Pangaea Logistics : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/15Earnings Flash (PANL) PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS Reports Q4 EPS $0.32, vs. Street Est ..
MT
03/15Earnings Flash (PANL) PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS Reports Q4 Revenue $127.9M, vs. Stree..
MT
03/15Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Record Financial Results for the Three Months ..
PR
03/06Pangaea logistics solutions announces fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call..
PR
02/16Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/15Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/15Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 1..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 734 M - -
Net income 2022 76,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,43x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 278 M 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Lewis Filanowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianni Del Signore Chief Financial Officer
Richard T. du Moulin Chairman
Mads Rosenberg Boye Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Laura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.17.48%278
HAPAG-LLOYD AG68.92%55 562
AP MOLLER MAERSK3.04%39 431
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.06%24 641
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.00%13 001
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-5.74%11 181