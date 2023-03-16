Pangaea Logistics : PANL Q4 Earnings Presentation

Co nfid e ntia l: Pa ng a e a Lo g istic s So lutio ns
Safe Harbor
4Q22 Earnings Call Presentation
This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
4Q22 and FY2022 Performance Summary
Strong operating results highlight flexible, value-oriented business model
Superior TCE rate driven by long-term COAs and cargo-focused strategy resulted in TCE rates exceeding the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by 41%+ in 4Q22 and 22%+ for FY2022.
The expansion of the owned fleet, a focus on improved utilization and execution on unique chartered-in strategy all resulted in Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 480 bps Y/Y in 4Q22 and 550 bps Y/Y for FY2022.
In January 2023, sold the Bulk Newport, a 10-year-old vessel, for $9.2 million. The Company will continue to evaluate additional vessel purchases or divestitures in order to meet customer demand and maintain a modern ocean-going fleet.
Significant Y/Y increase in liquidity driven by a $15 million Y/Y increase in operating cash flow generation. Net leverage ratio at 12/31/22 of 1.2x TTM Adjusted EBITDA.
Continue to execute on key capital allocation priorities, maintaining cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, paid on March 15th.
Positive full-year 2023 outlook driven by strong supply fundamentals. Through March 14, 2023, 3,970 days performed at an average of $15,065/day.
4Q22 and FY2022 Performance Summary (Continued)
Adjusted
EBITDA
$s in Millions
4 Q22
4 Q21
FY 20 22
FY 20 21
$ 27
$ 38
$ 14 1
$ 10 5
4 Q22
4 Q21
Adjusted EPS
$s per Share
FY 20 22
FY 20 21
$ 0 .32
$ 0 .56
$ 1.82
$ 1.4 1
TCE Rate
$s per Shipping Day
4 Q22
4 Q21
FY 20 22
FY 20 21
$ 20 ,0 23
$ 32,56 3
$ 24 ,4 34
$ 25,0 56
Operating Cash Flow
$s in Millions
4 Q22
4 Q21
FY 20 22
FY 20 21
$ 32.9
$ 19 .1
$ 134 .8
$ 6 1.7
Outperforming Industry Benchmark
Our TCE has exceeded the market by an average of 30% on a trailing 5-year basis
Cargo Focused
Business Model
Consistently
Delivers Above-
Market
Performance
Current 1Q23 projected TCE rate of $15,065, a 43% premium to the market average through the quarter*.
Our niche, higher- margin trades remain a key area of differentiation
TCE Rate ($s per Shipping Day)
$35,000
PANL Total Shipping Days
PANL TCE Rate
Market Average Rate**
6,000
$30,000
5,000
$25,000
$20,000
4,000
Days
3,000
$15,000
2,000
$10,000
$5,000
1,000
$-
-
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23E*
Q1 23 estimated TCE performance based on shipping days performed through March 14, 2023 **Average of the published Panamax and Supramax indices, net of commission
