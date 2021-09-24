Log in
    PANL   BMG6891L1054

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.

(PANL)
Pangaea Logistics : September 2021 Investor Presentation

09/24/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
NASDAQ: PANL

Sept. 2021

Update

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Pangaea's and managements' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Pangaea's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include: business conditions; weather and natural disasters; changing interpretations of GAAP; outcomes of government reviews; inquiries and investigations and related litigation; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; requirements or changes adversely affecting the business in which Pangaea is engaged; fluctuations in customer demand; management of rapid growth; intensity of competition from other providers of logistics and shipping services; general economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; and other factors set forth in Pangaea's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the filings of its predecessors. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that certain of Pangaea's financial results are unaudited and do not conform to SEC Regulation S-X and as a result such information may fluctuate materially depending on many factors. Accordingly, Pangaea's financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Pangaea is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

PANGAEA LOGISITICS SOLUTIONS LTD

OVERVIEW & STRATEGY

PANGAEA LOGISITICS SOLUTIONS LTD

Pangaea Today:

  • Fully integrated cargo focused owner/operator with over 25 years in business
  • 75 shore based employees across 4 strategically located offices
  • Control and manage a fleet of approx. 45-60 ocean going vessels every day, of which 23 are owned vessels
  • Offer a wide range of extended services to develop customer relationships
  • Invest in unique assets to solidify defensive barriers
  • Employ a unique charter strategy which minimizes downside risk in the cyclical shipping environment

STRATEGICALLY LOCATED

Denmark

Greece

Commercial

Technical

Singapore

Commercial

United States

Headquarters/Commercial

PANGAEA LOGISITICS SOLUTIONS LTD

Integrated Operating Platform

Largest owned Panamax Ice

COA cover of base fleet

Class 1A fleet

Secure cargo first and vessel

Four 95,000dwt Ice Class 1A

second

vessels on order

Optimize capital with dynamic

Providing year-round service

chartered-in fleet

to ice laden ports

1Ice Class Niche

Utilizing our expertise, we

In house vessel technical

seek to move up and down

management for the 100%

supply chain

owned fleet

Provide logistic support to

Provides highly responsive

inland and shore-based

capabilities in various ports

projects

and challenging cargoes

With JV partners we currently

Support S&P activity

operate 2 US ports and 1

3

Port, Project, and Logistics Services

Canadian port

2 Cargo Focused Owner/Operator

4 Technical Management Services

Disclaimer

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 629 M - -
Net income 2021 51,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Coll Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianni Del Signore Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Lewis Filanowski Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony Laura Independent Director
Richard T. du Moulin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS, LTD.78.34%225
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S45.27%57 317
HAPAG-LLOYD AG155.50%48 432
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.94.58%46 899
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA323.40%15 592
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION315.38%15 288