Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/26/2022
NEWPORT, R.I., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market hours on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, along with an accompanying presentation that will be available with our Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results, including a question-and-answer session with management, at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

To access the teleconference, please dial 800-343-5172 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference Conference ID: PANLQ222.

A recording of the call will also be available for one week following the teleconference and will be accessible by calling 800-938-2490 (domestic) or 402-220-9028 (international).

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.  Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Emily Blum
Prosek Partners
973-464-5240 
eblum@prosek.com

Gianni Del Signore
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
401-846-7790 
Investors@pangaeals.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangaea-logistics-solutions-ltd-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-301593414.html

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
