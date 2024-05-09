PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER

2024 CONFERENCE CALL DATE

Newport, R.I., May 2, 2024 -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL, or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2024. A conference call will be held the next day, Friday, May 10, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events andconduct a question-and-answersession.

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of theCompany's website athttps://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-888-632-3384 International Live: 1-785-424-1794 Conference ID: PANLQ124

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 17, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 1-877-856-8964 International Replay: 1-402-220-1608

ABOUT PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including

cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.

Learn more atwww.pangaeals.com.

CORPORATE CONTACTS

Gianni Del Signore Chief Financial Officer 401-846-7790Investors@pangaeals.com

Noel Ryan or Stefan Neely

Vallum Advisors

PANL@val-adv.com