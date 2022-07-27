Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pangolin Diamonds Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAN   CA69841K1030

PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP.

(PAN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:43 2022-07-19 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD   +50.00%
05:02aPANGOLIN DIAMONDS : Enters into Agreement to Purchase Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limited
PU
07/25Pangolin Diamonds Enters into Agreement to Purchase Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limited
AQ
07/25Pangolin Diamonds Corp. entered into a letter agreement to acquire Amulet Diamond Pty Limited from Amulet Diamond Corporation.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pangolin Diamonds : Enters into Agreement to Purchase Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limited

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, ONTARIO (July 25, 2022) - Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (the "Company" or "Pangolin") announces that it has entered into a letter agreement as of July 15, 2022 (the "Agreement") to acquire from Amulet Diamond Corporation ("Amulet Canada"), an arm's length party to the Company, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limited ("Amulet Bots") for nominal consideration, which entity holds certain plant and equipment assets (the "BK11 Assets") relating to the BK11 Mine, located in Letlhakane, Botswana. The BK11 Assets were originally acquired by Amulet Bots pursuant to the terms of a contractor and sampling services agreement, signed with Firestone Diamonds Limited and dated May 23, 2017.

As at the date hereof, Diacor International Ltd. ("Diacor"), which party is arm's length to each of Amulet Canada, Amulet Bots and the Company, holds security (the "Amulet Security") over all of the assets and undertakings of Amulet Canada in connection with the extension of a US$2 million loan (the "Amulet Indebtedness") made by Diacor to Amulet Canada in May 2017 and has consented to the transactions (the "Transactions") contemplated in the Agreement, including the discharge of the Amulet Security subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. As consideration for the release of the Amulet Security, Pangolin has agreed to use its best commercial efforts to liquidate the BK11 Assets following completion of the Transactions, subject to certain exceptions, and remit to Diacor 90% of the proceeds from such dispositions over a period of up to 18 months (the "Disposition Period") until Diacor has received US$500,000 in satisfaction of the Amulet Indebtedness.

In connection with the completion of the Transactions, Pangolin has agreed to grant Diacor a general security interest (the "Pangolin Security") in its assets and undertakings for the duration of the Disposition Period. Regardless of the value of the proceeds remitted to Diacor by Pangolin during the Disposition Period, Diacor has agreed to discharge the Pangolin Security upon the termination of the Disposition Period, at which point Diacor will no longer have any interest in and to the proceeds of any future sales of BK11 Assets, as Pangolin will retain a 100% interest in all such sales and any remaining BK11 Assets.

The Transactions are subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, if required. The parties anticipate closing the Transactions as soon as all conditions precedent set out in the Agreement have been met, which is expected by early August, 2022.

Graham C. Warren
C.F.O
Pangolin Diamonds Corp 82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

416-565-4422

About Pangolin

Pangolin Diamonds focuses on exploring and developing commercial diamond mines in the Republic of Botswana. Management and our advisors are veterans of diamond discoveries and project finance. Pangolin is managed from Toronto, Canada, and Francistown, Botswana, and trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "PAN". For more information, please view the recent presentations on our website at http://www.pangolindiamonds.com

Dr. Leon Daniels, President and CEO

Email: ldaniels@pangolindiamonds.com

Graham C. Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Email: gwarren@pangolindiamonds.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click to download PDF.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related

Disclaimer

Pangolin Diamonds Corp. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP.
05:02aPANGOLIN DIAMONDS : Enters into Agreement to Purchase Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limite..
PU
07/25Pangolin Diamonds Enters into Agreement to Purchase Amulet Diamond (Botswana) Pty Limit..
AQ
07/25Pangolin Diamonds Corp. entered into a letter agreement to acquire Amulet Diamond Pty L..
CI
05/30Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
03/01Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2021Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December ..
CI
2020PANGOLIN DIAMONDS : Reports Successful Drill Program & Diamond Exploration Update - Botswa..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,74 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,79 M 2,17 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leon Robert Mac Daniels President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Warren Chief Financial Officer
Louis Péloquin Independent Director
Patrick Aloysius Harford Independent Director
Thomas Armstrong Fenton Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP.0.00%2
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-32.81%18 915
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-31.38%16 798
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.87%8 780
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-45.57%8 009
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-20.22%6 540