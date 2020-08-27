Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.    PHX

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.

(PHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panhandle Oil and Gas : Reports Announces Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Reports Announces Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 - PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS, INC. (NYSE: PHX) ('Panhandle' or the 'Company') announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (the 'Common Stock Offering'). Panhandle also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock.

Panhandle intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for pending acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Stifel and Northland Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering with Stifel acting as representative of the underwriters.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, by email: SyndProspectus@stifel.com or by telephone: (855) 300-7136.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'will,' 'should,' 'may' and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Panhandle's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX)Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Disclaimer

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 20:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.
04:43pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS : Reports Announces Public Offering of Shares of Common St..
PU
04:27pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Two Acquisitions
PR
04:26pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Public Offering Of Shares Of Common Stock
PR
08/26PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
08/13PANHANDLE OIL & GAS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS : & GAS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/13PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Reports Third Quarter And Nine Months 2020 Results ..
PR
07/30PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS : & GAS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
07/30PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39,1 M - -
Net income 2019 -40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 29,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,74x
Yield 2019 1,14%
Capitalization 35,6 M 35,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,52x
EV / Sales 2019 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.
Duration : Period :
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,17 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Chad L. Stephens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Freda R. Webb Vice President-Operations
Ralph DAmico Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Development
Lee Musgrove Canaan Independent Director
Mark T. Behrman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.-80.64%34
CNOOC LIMITED-31.87%52 710
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.24%41 669
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.35%25 840
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.57%23 551
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-31.02%17 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group