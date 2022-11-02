PanJam Investment : PJAM) – 2022 Q4 Dividend Consideration.
PJAM has advised that at a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 11 November 2022, a fourth interim dividend payment will be considered.
Sales 2021
9 751 M
64,4 M
64,4 M
Net income 2021
7 203 M
47,6 M
47,6 M
Net Debt 2021
3 993 M
26,4 M
26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,73x
Yield 2021
1,08%
Capitalization
59 705 M
391 M
394 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,7x
EV / Sales 2021
7,63x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
19,8%
