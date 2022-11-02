Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PanJam Investment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJAM   JMP749981081

PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

(PJAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-31
56.00 JMD   -5.08%
03:05pPanjam Investment : PJAM) – 2022 Q4 Dividend Consideration.
PU
10/14Panjam Investment : Trading in Shares)
PU
09/29Panjam Investment : Trading in Shares)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PanJam Investment : PJAM) – 2022 Q4 Dividend Consideration.

11/02/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
PJAM has advised that at a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 11 November 2022, a fourth interim dividend payment will be considered.

Disclaimer

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 19:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 751 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net income 2021 7 203 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 993 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 59 705 M 391 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PanJam Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Facey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul R. Hanworth Group COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED-15.15%391
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.20%31 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-22.56%23 074
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.92%22 399
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.98%21 110
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.27%20 205