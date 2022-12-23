PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Approval of Amalgamation of Material Businesses

PanJam Investment Limited (PJAM) announces that at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on December 22, 2022, PJAM's shareholders gave approval for the proposed amalgamation of the material businesses of Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) and PJAM.



The approval of PJAM's shareholders will make way for JP to transfer its operating businesses to JP Global Holdings Limited (a newly incorporated wholly owned intermediate holding company of JP) by way of a scheme of reconstruction, and for JP Global Holdings Limited to be transferred to PJAM in exchange for JP taking a 34.5% interest in PJAM. PJAM will host the combined group of businesses, which will be called Pan Jamaica Group.



About PanJam Investment Limited

PanJam Investment Limited (PanJam) has invested in Jamaica for over 50 years, and is among the largest publicly-listed companies in the Caribbean. As an investment holding company, PanJam generates shareholder returns through three distinct activities. It provides property management services in Jamaica, including rental, management and development of commercial real estate properties, and captive insurance. It takes actively-managed positions in both public and private companies, throughout the Caribbean but primarily in Jamaica. It also trades equities and fixed income assets for its proprietary portfolio.

