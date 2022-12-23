Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PanJam Investment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJAM   JMP749981081

PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

(PJAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
57.39 JMD   -0.02%
01:54pPanjam Investment : PJAM) – Approval of Amalgamation of Material Businesses
PU
12/15Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
12/12Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Approval of Amalgamation of Material Businesses

12/23/2022 | 01:54pm EST
PanJam Investment Limited (PJAM) announces that at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on December 22, 2022, PJAM's shareholders gave approval for the proposed amalgamation of the material businesses of Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) and PJAM.


The approval of PJAM's shareholders will make way for JP to transfer its operating businesses to JP Global Holdings Limited (a newly incorporated wholly owned intermediate holding company of JP) by way of a scheme of reconstruction, and for JP Global Holdings Limited to be transferred to PJAM in exchange for JP taking a 34.5% interest in PJAM. PJAM will host the combined group of businesses, which will be called Pan Jamaica Group.


About PanJam Investment Limited
PanJam Investment Limited (PanJam) has invested in Jamaica for over 50 years, and is among the largest publicly-listed companies in the Caribbean. As an investment holding company, PanJam generates shareholder returns through three distinct activities. It provides property management services in Jamaica, including rental, management and development of commercial real estate properties, and captive insurance. It takes actively-managed positions in both public and private companies, throughout the Caribbean but primarily in Jamaica. It also trades equities and fixed income assets for its proprietary portfolio.
For more information on PanJam, please visit www.panjam.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 751 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2021 7 203 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 993 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 61 187 M 399 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PanJam Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Facey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul R. Hanworth Group COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
