  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PanJam Investment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJAM   JMP749981081

PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

(PJAM)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-21
58.30 JMD   +0.52%
PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares

09/23/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
PJAM has advised that on 22 September 2022, three directors were issued a total of 32,961 PJAM shares in lieu of directors' fees for Q3 2022.

PJAM has also advised that a connected party sold 32,961 shares on 22 September 2022.

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 751 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2021 7 203 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2021 3 993 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 62 157 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
PanJam Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Facey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul R. Hanworth Group COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.67%411
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.00%34 573
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.17.01%30 118
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.09%29 630
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.98%29 207
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.83%24 427