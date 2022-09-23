PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PJAM has advised that on 22 September 2022, three directors were issued a total of 32,961 PJAM shares in lieu of directors' fees for Q3 2022.
PJAM has also advised that a connected party sold 32,961 shares on 22 September 2022.
Disclaimer
Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 18:52:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
Sales 2021
9 751 M
64,5 M
64,5 M
Net income 2021
7 203 M
47,6 M
47,6 M
Net Debt 2021
3 993 M
26,4 M
26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,73x
Yield 2021
1,08%
Capitalization
62 157 M
411 M
411 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,7x
EV / Sales 2021
7,63x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
19,8%
Chart PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.