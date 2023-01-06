PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PJAM has advised that a director sold 1,700,000 shares on 23 December 2022, and a connected party bought 1,700,000 shares on 23 December 2022.
Disclaimer
Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:20 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2021
9 751 M
64,0 M
64,0 M
Net income 2021
7 203 M
47,3 M
47,3 M
Net Debt 2021
3 993 M
26,2 M
26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,73x
Yield 2021
1,08%
Capitalization
60 771 M
399 M
399 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,7x
EV / Sales 2021
7,63x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
19,8%
