    PJAM   JMP749981081

PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

(PJAM)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
57.00 JMD    0.00%
PU
PU
PU
PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
PJAM has advised that a director sold 1,700,000 shares on 23 December 2022, and a connected party bought 1,700,000 shares on 23 December 2022.

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9 751 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2021 7 203 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 993 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 60 771 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen B. Facey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul R. Hanworth Group COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%399
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.65%41 077
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.59%34 471
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.55%30 764
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.61%28 465
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%22 846