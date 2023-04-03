Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PanJam Investment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJAM   JMP749981081

PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

(PJAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-30
54.00 JMD   -.--%
10:15aPanjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PU
03/23Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PU
03/17Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares

04/03/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJAM has advised that a Director exercised his stock options for 400,193 shares on 31 March 2023.

PJAM further advised that a connected party sold 400,193 shares on 31 March 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:14:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
10:15aPanjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PU
03/23Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PU
03/17Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
02/28Panjam Investment : PJAM) – 2023 Q1 Dividend Payment
PU
01/09An unknown acquired New Castle Company Limited from PanJam Investment Limited.
CI
01/06Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
2022Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Approval of Amalgamation of Material Businesses
PU
2022Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
2022Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
2022Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading in Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 311 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net income 2022 4 746 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2022 6 585 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 57 573 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PanJam Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric G. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen B. Facey Executive Chairman
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJAM INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.26%378
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.00%40 606
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.14%32 521
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.96%26 435
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.61%24 623
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%21 808
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer