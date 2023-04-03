PanJam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PJAM has advised that a Director exercised his stock options for 400,193 shares on 31 March 2023.
PJAM further advised that a connected party sold 400,193 shares on 31 March 2023.
Sales 2022
7 311 M
47,9 M
47,9 M
Net income 2022
4 746 M
31,1 M
31,1 M
Net Debt 2022
6 585 M
43,2 M
43,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,8x
Yield 2022
1,35%
Capitalization
57 573 M
378 M
378 M
EV / Sales 2021
7,63x
EV / Sales 2022
9,21x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
19,8%
