In response to the wide range of applications in industrial, automotive and consumer fields, PANJIT launches two optimized 1600V general purpose rectifiers (PGR6016PT/PGR9016PT) with current ratings of 60A and 90A. These rectifiers are ideal for ORing Diode circuits due to their high efficiency and low power losses. They are particularly useful in charging stations where multiple modules are connected in parallel, ensuring continuous operation even if one power source fails.



Engineered to withstand high voltages and surge currents, they are available in TO-247AD-2LM packages with glass passivated chip junctions for robust reliability. Moreover, according to JESD 22-B106 standards, their solder dip temperatures can withstand up to 265°C/10s, ensuring durability under extreme conditions. On top of that, PANJIT's products are made of green molding compounds to comply with IEC 61249 and EU RoHS 2.0 standards to support ESG initiatives.



The two newly launched general purpose rectifiers are utilized in a wide range of applications, including power supplies, converters for charging station, and telecommunications, and more. Furthermore, they can also serve as freewheeling diodes in consumer electronics, reducing the generated surge voltage and prevent the risk of damage to other components during power switching.



These new general purpose rectifiers (PGR6016PT/PGR9016PT), showing PANJIT's dedication to providing high-performance, reliable and eco-friendly products to our customers.