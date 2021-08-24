PANJIT International : Announces a Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics.

Mouser Electronics is a globally authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronic components for over 1,100 industry-leading manufacturer brands. It has 27 offices located around the globe and global distribution center is equipped with state-of-the-art wireless warehouse management systems, which provides nearly perfect pick-and-ship operations for global customers.



PANJIT International Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-volume production of essential standard products within semiconductor market. PANJIT provides an extensive portfolio, which meets the stringent quality standards; all PANJIT's products conform to the certifications of IATF-16949, ESD S20.20, ISO-9001, ISO-14001, OHSAS-18001 etc. The devices that PANJIT provides also meet AEC-Q101 standards and are suitable for automotive applications as well as, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, wearable devices, and household appliances.



The PANJIT product category on Mouser contains high-voltage fast recovery epitaxial diodes (FRED), silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes, power MOSFETs are assembled in a low-profile package, Zener diodes, ESD protection, Bipolar Junction Transistors, and high-reliability, E-type transient voltage suppressor (TVS) that meets automotive standards. The selection of PANJIT product categories on Mouser Electronics online shop are diverse, with various components available for customers to choose and order; on the other hand, it provides a stable inventory and instant delivery to meet the design needs of customers in various industries.



PANJIT and Mouser Electronics will continue to cooperate and work on various promotional activities together. To learn more about PANJIT product information on Mouser, please visit: https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/panjit/

In addition, you are welcome to visit PANJIT's official website www.panjit.com and subscribe to PANJIT's Newsletter, as well as follow the latest news released on PANJIT's company page of Linkedin and WeChat.