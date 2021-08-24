Log in
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
PANJIT International : Announces a Global Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics.

08/24/2021
PANJIT International Inc. is pleased to announce a global distribution agreement with Global Electronic Components Distribution Mouser Electronics. Mouser Electronics is stocking a wide range of PANJIT MOSFETs, SiC diode, FRED, rectifiers, and transistors product devices.

Mouser Electronics is a globally authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronic components for over 1,100 industry-leading manufacturer brands. It has 27 offices located around the globe and global distribution center is equipped with state-of-the-art wireless warehouse management systems, which provides nearly perfect pick-and-ship operations for global customers.

PANJIT International Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-volume production of essential standard products within semiconductor market. PANJIT provides an extensive portfolio, which meets the stringent quality standards; all PANJIT's products conform to the certifications of IATF-16949, ESD S20.20, ISO-9001, ISO-14001, OHSAS-18001 etc. The devices that PANJIT provides also meet AEC-Q101 standards and are suitable for automotive applications as well as, industrial electronics, consumer electronics, wearable devices, and household appliances.

The PANJIT product category on Mouser contains high-voltage fast recovery epitaxial diodes (FRED), silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes, power MOSFETs are assembled in a low-profile package, Zener diodes, ESD protection, Bipolar Junction Transistors, and high-reliability, E-type transient voltage suppressor (TVS) that meets automotive standards. The selection of PANJIT product categories on Mouser Electronics online shop are diverse, with various components available for customers to choose and order; on the other hand, it provides a stable inventory and instant delivery to meet the design needs of customers in various industries.

PANJIT and Mouser Electronics will continue to cooperate and work on various promotional activities together. To learn more about PANJIT product information on Mouser, please visit: https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/panjit/
In addition, you are welcome to visit PANJIT's official website www.panjit.com and subscribe to PANJIT's Newsletter, as well as follow the latest news released on PANJIT's company page of Linkedin and WeChat.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 237 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2021 2 024 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 924 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 35 702 M 1 278 M 1 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Managers and Directors
Min Ching Fang Chairman & General Manager
Ying Hsiu Shen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Hsin Chieh Yu Spokesperson & Assistant Manager-General Admin
Liang Fu Fan Independent Director
Yi Cheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
