Panjit International : 2022Q1 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
WITH REPORT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND 2021
Address: No.24, Gangshan N. Rd., Gangshan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, R.O.C.
Telephone: 886-7-621-3121
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021 (31 March 2022 and 2021 are unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2021
Assets
Notes
Amount
％
Amount
％
Amount
％
Current assets
6(1)
Cash and cash equivalents
$2,047,721
7
$3,413,707
13
$1,050,807
5
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
6(2)
4,193,148
14
3,247,815
12
1,645,770
8
Notes receivable, net
6(5),6(20)
831,286
3
579,449
2
542,933
3
Trade receivable, net
6(6),6(20)
4,265,623
15
3,948,555
15
3,678,655
18
Trade receivable-related
parties, net
6(6),6(20),7
133,369
1
140,689
1
87,686
-
Other receivables, net
130,602
-
151,860
1
181,945
1
Other receivables-related
parties, net
7
3,275
-
6,524
-
40,300
-
Inventories, net
6(7)
2,723,193
9
2,421,044
9
1,591,726
8
Prepayments
505,637
2
520,106
2
609,829
3
Other current assets
8
96,135
-
105,290
-
716,434
4
Total current assets
14,929,989
51
14,535,039
55
10,146,085
50
Non-current assets
6(2)
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-non-current
1,062
-
-
-
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-current
6(3)
1,297,646
4
1,444,493
5
1,195,317
6
Financial assets measured at amortized cost-non-current
6(4)
26,064
-
25,604
-
96,480
-
Investments accounted for using the equity method
6(8)
3,983,517
14
2,004,283
8
1,942,307
10
Property, plant and equipment
6(9),7,8
5,637,269
19
5,306,044
20
4,019,554
20
Right-of-use assets
6(21)
1,349,419
5
1,347,255
5
1,271,937
7
Intangible assets
6(10),6(11)
222,844
1
218,378
1
240,920
1
Deferred tax assets
6(25)
364,752
1
367,714
1
365,412
2
Prepayment for equipments
887,624
3
833,325
3
667,464
3
Refundable deposits
645,462
2
540,443
2
129,591
1
Other non-current assets
8
29,134
-
30,211
-
20,186
-
Total non-current assets
14,444,793
49
12,117,750
45
9,949,168
50
Total assets
$29,374,782
100
$26,652,789
100
$20,095,253
100
31 March 2022
31 December 2021
31 March 2021
Liabilities and Equity
Notes
Amount
％
Amount
％
Amount
％
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
6(12)
$4,259,392
15
$3,219,218
12
$2,299,320
11
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss-current
6(13)
2,860
-
-
-
6,745
-
Contract liabilities-current
6(19)
12,325
-
16,850
-
15,265
-
Notes payable
6(14)
713,967
2
754,823
3
672,424
3
Trade payable
1,965,576
7
2,046,066
8
1,527,563
8
Trade payable-related
parties
7
192,712
1
186,250
1
122,311
1
Other payables
2,467,579
8
1,553,563
6
1,529,957
8
Other payables-related
parties
7
38,698
-
40,556
-
39,619
-
Current tax liabilities
6(25)
433,669
1
326,537
1
163,154
1
Lease liabilities-current
6(21),7
52,654
-
52,314
-
35,195
-
Long-term borrowings, current portion
6(16), 8
133,146
1
32,458
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
22,072
-
16,988
-
30,010
-
Total current liabilities
10,294,650
35
8,245,623
31
6,441,563
32
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
6(16), 8
5,587,788
19
4,551,794
17
6,030,689
30
Deferred tax liabilities
6(25)
77,381
-
78,229
-
75,724
-
Lease liabilities-non-current
6(21),7
350,313
1
351,589
1
188,242
1
Long-term deferred revenue
6(15)
112,986
1
102,150
-
103,455
-
Defined benefit liabilities-non-current
93,680
-
105,561
1
108,489
1
Other non-current liabilities
112,558
-
106,841
1
108,357
1
Total non-current liabilities
6,334,706
21
5,296,164
20
6,614,956
33
Total liabilities
16,629,356
56
13,541,787
51
13,056,519
65
Equity attributable to the parent company
Capital
Common stock
6(18)
3,828,149
13
3,828,149
14
3,328,149
17
Capital Surplus
6(18)
6,072,280
21
6,086,155
23
2,226,485
11
Retained earnings
6(18)
Legal reserve
328,134
1
328,134
1
239,453
1
Special reserve
717,237
2
717,237
3
717,237
3
Unappropriated earnings
1,670,543
6
2,204,637
8
808,935
4
Total retain earnings
2,715,914
9
3,250,008
12
1,765,625
8
Other components of equity
(74,604)
-
(251,937)
(1)
(411,175)
(2)
Treasury stock
6(18)
(16,507)
-
(16,507)
-
(16,507)
-
Total equity attributable to the parent company
12,525,232
43
12,895,868
48
6,892,577
34
Non-controlling interests
6(18)
220,194
1
215,134
1
146,157
1
Total equity
12,745,426
44
13,111,002
49
7,038,734
35
Total liabilities and equity
$29,374,782
100
$26,652,789
100
$20,095,253
100
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.)
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three-month periods ended 31 March 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the three-month periods ended 31 March
2022
2021
Items
Notes
Amount
％
Amount
％
Operating revenues
6(19),7
$3,716,138
100
$3,129,479
100
Operating costs
6(7),6(21),6(22),7
(2,539,087)
(68)
(2,278,385)
(73)
Gross profit
1,177,051
32
851,094
27
Operating expenses
6(20),6(21),6(22),7
Selling expenses
(170,811)
(5)
(157,305)
(5)
General and administrative expenses
(270,009)
(7)
(230,798)
(7)
Research and development expenses
(132,363)
(3)
(98,673)
(3)
Expected credit gains (losses)
3,766
-
2,017
-
Subtotal
(569,417)
(15)
(484,759)
(15)
Operating income
607,634
17
366,335
12
Non-operating income and expenses
6(23),7
Interest income
29,688
1
27,502
1
Other income
29,320
1
51,065
1
Other gains and losses
91,048
2
(8,402)
-
Finance costs
(25,300)
(1)
(23,995)
(1)
Share of profit or loss of associates under equity method
6(8)
22,073
1
378
-
Subtotal
146,829
4
46,548
1
Pretax income from continuing operations
754,463
21
412,883
13
Income tax expenses
6(25)
(134,873)
(4)
(118,889)
(4)
Profit from continuing operations
619,590
17
293,994
9
Net income
619,590
17
293,994
9
Other comprehensive income (loss)
6(24),6(25)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Unrealized gains (losses) from equity instrument investments measured at fair value
(154,152)
(4)
25,847
1
through other comprehensive income
Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified
12
-
(596)
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
329,838
9
(58,882)
(2)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
175,698
5
(33,631)
(1)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$795,288
22
$260,363
8
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Stockholders of the parent
$612,251
17
$292,076
9
Non-controlling interests
7,339
-
1,918
-
$619,590
17
$293,994
9
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Stockholders of the parent
$789,584
22
$261,517
8
Non-controlling interests
5,704
-
(1,154)
-
$795,288
22
$260,363
8
Earnings per share (NTD)
6(26)
Basic earnings per share
$1.60
$0.88
Diluted earnings per share
$1.59
$0.88
(The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.)
