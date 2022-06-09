Log in
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
81.50 TWD   +0.12%
Panjit International : 2022Q1 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

06/09/2022 | 05:12am EDT
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WITH REPORT OF INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTANTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022 AND 2021

Address: No.24, Gangshan N. Rd., Gangshan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, R.O.C.

Telephone: 886-7-621-3121

~1~

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021 (31 March 2022 and 2021 are unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2021

Assets

Notes

Amount

Amount

Amount

Current assets

6(1)

Cash and cash equivalents

$2,047,721

7

$3,413,707

13

$1,050,807

5

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current

6(2)

4,193,148

14

3,247,815

12

1,645,770

8

Notes receivable, net

6(5),6(20)

831,286

3

579,449

2

542,933

3

Trade receivable, net

6(6),6(20)

4,265,623

15

3,948,555

15

3,678,655

18

Trade receivable-related

parties, net

6(6),6(20),7

133,369

1

140,689

1

87,686

-

Other receivables, net

130,602

-

151,860

1

181,945

1

Other receivables-related

parties, net

7

3,275

-

6,524

-

40,300

-

Inventories, net

6(7)

2,723,193

9

2,421,044

9

1,591,726

8

Prepayments

505,637

2

520,106

2

609,829

3

Other current assets

8

96,135

-

105,290

-

716,434

4

Total current assets

14,929,989

51

14,535,039

55

10,146,085

50

Non-current assets

6(2)

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-non-current

1,062

-

-

-

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-current

6(3)

1,297,646

4

1,444,493

5

1,195,317

6

Financial assets measured at amortized cost-non-current

6(4)

26,064

-

25,604

-

96,480

-

Investments accounted for using the equity method

6(8)

3,983,517

14

2,004,283

8

1,942,307

10

Property, plant and equipment

6(9),7,8

5,637,269

19

5,306,044

20

4,019,554

20

Right-of-use assets

6(21)

1,349,419

5

1,347,255

5

1,271,937

7

Intangible assets

6(10),6(11)

222,844

1

218,378

1

240,920

1

Deferred tax assets

6(25)

364,752

1

367,714

1

365,412

2

Prepayment for equipments

887,624

3

833,325

3

667,464

3

Refundable deposits

645,462

2

540,443

2

129,591

1

Other non-current assets

8

29,134

-

30,211

-

20,186

-

Total non-current assets

14,444,793

49

12,117,750

45

9,949,168

50

Total assets

$29,374,782

100

$26,652,789

100

$20,095,253

100

31 March 2022

31 December 2021

31 March 2021

Liabilities and Equity

Notes

Amount

Amount

Amount

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

6(12)

$4,259,392

15

$3,219,218

12

$2,299,320

11

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss-current

6(13)

2,860

-

-

-

6,745

-

Contract liabilities-current

6(19)

12,325

-

16,850

-

15,265

-

Notes payable

6(14)

713,967

2

754,823

3

672,424

3

Trade payable

1,965,576

7

2,046,066

8

1,527,563

8

Trade payable-related

parties

7

192,712

1

186,250

1

122,311

1

Other payables

2,467,579

8

1,553,563

6

1,529,957

8

Other payables-related

parties

7

38,698

-

40,556

-

39,619

-

Current tax liabilities

6(25)

433,669

1

326,537

1

163,154

1

Lease liabilities-current

6(21),7

52,654

-

52,314

-

35,195

-

Long-term borrowings, current portion

6(16), 8

133,146

1

32,458

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

22,072

-

16,988

-

30,010

-

Total current liabilities

10,294,650

35

8,245,623

31

6,441,563

32

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

6(16), 8

5,587,788

19

4,551,794

17

6,030,689

30

Deferred tax liabilities

6(25)

77,381

-

78,229

-

75,724

-

Lease liabilities-non-current

6(21),7

350,313

1

351,589

1

188,242

1

Long-term deferred revenue

6(15)

112,986

1

102,150

-

103,455

-

Defined benefit liabilities-non-current

93,680

-

105,561

1

108,489

1

Other non-current liabilities

112,558

-

106,841

1

108,357

1

Total non-current liabilities

6,334,706

21

5,296,164

20

6,614,956

33

Total liabilities

16,629,356

56

13,541,787

51

13,056,519

65

Equity attributable to the parent company

Capital

Common stock

6(18)

3,828,149

13

3,828,149

14

3,328,149

17

Capital Surplus

6(18)

6,072,280

21

6,086,155

23

2,226,485

11

Retained earnings

6(18)

Legal reserve

328,134

1

328,134

1

239,453

1

Special reserve

717,237

2

717,237

3

717,237

3

Unappropriated earnings

1,670,543

6

2,204,637

8

808,935

4

Total retain earnings

2,715,914

9

3,250,008

12

1,765,625

8

Other components of equity

(74,604)

-

(251,937)

(1)

(411,175)

(2)

Treasury stock

6(18)

(16,507)

-

(16,507)

-

(16,507)

-

Total equity attributable to the parent company

12,525,232

43

12,895,868

48

6,892,577

34

Non-controlling interests

6(18)

220,194

1

215,134

1

146,157

1

Total equity

12,745,426

44

13,111,002

49

7,038,734

35

Total liabilities and equity

$29,374,782

100

$26,652,789

100

$20,095,253

100

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.)

3

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three-month periods ended 31 March 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the three-month periods ended 31 March

2022

2021

Items

Notes

Amount

Amount

Operating revenues

6(19),7

$3,716,138

100

$3,129,479

100

Operating costs

6(7),6(21),6(22),7

(2,539,087)

(68)

(2,278,385)

(73)

Gross profit

1,177,051

32

851,094

27

Operating expenses

6(20),6(21),6(22),7

Selling expenses

(170,811)

(5)

(157,305)

(5)

General and administrative expenses

(270,009)

(7)

(230,798)

(7)

Research and development expenses

(132,363)

(3)

(98,673)

(3)

Expected credit gains (losses)

3,766

-

2,017

-

Subtotal

(569,417)

(15)

(484,759)

(15)

Operating income

607,634

17

366,335

12

Non-operating income and expenses

6(23),7

Interest income

29,688

1

27,502

1

Other income

29,320

1

51,065

1

Other gains and losses

91,048

2

(8,402)

-

Finance costs

(25,300)

(1)

(23,995)

(1)

Share of profit or loss of associates under equity method

6(8)

22,073

1

378

-

Subtotal

146,829

4

46,548

1

Pretax income from continuing operations

754,463

21

412,883

13

Income tax expenses

6(25)

(134,873)

(4)

(118,889)

(4)

Profit from continuing operations

619,590

17

293,994

9

Net income

619,590

17

293,994

9

Other comprehensive income (loss)

6(24),6(25)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Unrealized gains (losses) from equity instrument investments measured at fair value

(154,152)

(4)

25,847

1

through other comprehensive income

Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified

12

-

(596)

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations

329,838

9

(58,882)

(2)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

175,698

5

(33,631)

(1)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$795,288

22

$260,363

8

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Stockholders of the parent

$612,251

17

$292,076

9

Non-controlling interests

7,339

-

1,918

-

$619,590

17

$293,994

9

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Stockholders of the parent

$789,584

22

$261,517

8

Non-controlling interests

5,704

-

(1,154)

-

$795,288

22

$260,363

8

Earnings per share (NTD)

6(26)

Basic earnings per share

$1.60

$0.88

Diluted earnings per share

$1.59

$0.88

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
