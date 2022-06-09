Panjit International : 2022Q1 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

31 March 2022, 31 December 2021 and 31 March 2021 (31 March 2022 and 2021 are unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousand of New Taiwan Dollars)

31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2021 Assets Notes Amount ％ Amount ％ Amount ％ Current assets 6(1) Cash and cash equivalents $2,047,721 7 $3,413,707 13 $1,050,807 5 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current 6(2) 4,193,148 14 3,247,815 12 1,645,770 8 Notes receivable, net 6(5),6(20) 831,286 3 579,449 2 542,933 3 Trade receivable, net 6(6),6(20) 4,265,623 15 3,948,555 15 3,678,655 18 Trade receivable-related parties, net 6(6),6(20),7 133,369 1 140,689 1 87,686 - Other receivables, net 130,602 - 151,860 1 181,945 1 Other receivables-related parties, net 7 3,275 - 6,524 - 40,300 - Inventories, net 6(7) 2,723,193 9 2,421,044 9 1,591,726 8 Prepayments 505,637 2 520,106 2 609,829 3 Other current assets 8 96,135 - 105,290 - 716,434 4 Total current assets 14,929,989 51 14,535,039 55 10,146,085 50 Non-current assets 6(2) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-non-current 1,062 - - - - - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-current 6(3) 1,297,646 4 1,444,493 5 1,195,317 6 Financial assets measured at amortized cost-non-current 6(4) 26,064 - 25,604 - 96,480 - Investments accounted for using the equity method 6(8) 3,983,517 14 2,004,283 8 1,942,307 10 Property, plant and equipment 6(9),7,8 5,637,269 19 5,306,044 20 4,019,554 20 Right-of-use assets 6(21) 1,349,419 5 1,347,255 5 1,271,937 7 Intangible assets 6(10),6(11) 222,844 1 218,378 1 240,920 1 Deferred tax assets 6(25) 364,752 1 367,714 1 365,412 2 Prepayment for equipments 887,624 3 833,325 3 667,464 3 Refundable deposits 645,462 2 540,443 2 129,591 1 Other non-current assets 8 29,134 - 30,211 - 20,186 - Total non-current assets 14,444,793 49 12,117,750 45 9,949,168 50 Total assets $29,374,782 100 $26,652,789 100 $20,095,253 100 31 March 2022 31 December 2021 31 March 2021 Liabilities and Equity Notes Amount ％ Amount ％ Amount ％ Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 6(12) $4,259,392 15 $3,219,218 12 $2,299,320 11 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss-current 6(13) 2,860 - - - 6,745 - Contract liabilities-current 6(19) 12,325 - 16,850 - 15,265 - Notes payable 6(14) 713,967 2 754,823 3 672,424 3 Trade payable 1,965,576 7 2,046,066 8 1,527,563 8 Trade payable-related parties 7 192,712 1 186,250 1 122,311 1 Other payables 2,467,579 8 1,553,563 6 1,529,957 8 Other payables-related parties 7 38,698 - 40,556 - 39,619 - Current tax liabilities 6(25) 433,669 1 326,537 1 163,154 1 Lease liabilities-current 6(21),7 52,654 - 52,314 - 35,195 - Long-term borrowings, current portion 6(16), 8 133,146 1 32,458 - - - Other current liabilities 22,072 - 16,988 - 30,010 - Total current liabilities 10,294,650 35 8,245,623 31 6,441,563 32 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 6(16), 8 5,587,788 19 4,551,794 17 6,030,689 30 Deferred tax liabilities 6(25) 77,381 - 78,229 - 75,724 - Lease liabilities-non-current 6(21),7 350,313 1 351,589 1 188,242 1 Long-term deferred revenue 6(15) 112,986 1 102,150 - 103,455 - Defined benefit liabilities-non-current 93,680 - 105,561 1 108,489 1 Other non-current liabilities 112,558 - 106,841 1 108,357 1 Total non-current liabilities 6,334,706 21 5,296,164 20 6,614,956 33 Total liabilities 16,629,356 56 13,541,787 51 13,056,519 65 Equity attributable to the parent company Capital Common stock 6(18) 3,828,149 13 3,828,149 14 3,328,149 17 Capital Surplus 6(18) 6,072,280 21 6,086,155 23 2,226,485 11 Retained earnings 6(18) Legal reserve 328,134 1 328,134 1 239,453 1 Special reserve 717,237 2 717,237 3 717,237 3 Unappropriated earnings 1,670,543 6 2,204,637 8 808,935 4 Total retain earnings 2,715,914 9 3,250,008 12 1,765,625 8 Other components of equity (74,604) - (251,937) (1) (411,175) (2) Treasury stock 6(18) (16,507) - (16,507) - (16,507) - Total equity attributable to the parent company 12,525,232 43 12,895,868 48 6,892,577 34 Non-controlling interests 6(18) 220,194 1 215,134 1 146,157 1 Total equity 12,745,426 44 13,111,002 49 7,038,734 35 Total liabilities and equity $29,374,782 100 $26,652,789 100 $20,095,253 100

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.)