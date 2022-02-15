Panjit International : Announcement of the Company's tender offer for the common shares of Champion Microelectronic Corp.

Statement

1.Date of reporting of public tender offer:2022/02/15 2.Company name of the public tender offeror: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.(the "Company") 3.Company location of the public tender offeror: No. 24, Gangshan N. Rd., Gangshan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Business Registration Certificate No.of the public tender offeror: 22145016 5.Name of the public company whose securities are to be acquired: Champion Microelectronic Corp. ("Champion") 6.Type of securities to be acquired:Common shares 7.No.of securities to be acquired: 23,996,000 shares ("Offer Cap") 8.Expected price of the securities to be acquired:NT$80.8 per share 9.Scheduled period of the public tender offer: The period of accepting the application of tendering shall be 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan time) of every business day during the tender offer period from February 16, 2022 ("start date of the tender offer") to March 17, 2022 ("completion date of the tender offer"). The Company may, according to applicable law, report to the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC") and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer period, provided that the extension shall not exceed 50 days. Please refer to the Tender Offer Prospectuses for the time and method of accepting the application of tendering on every business day during the tender offer period. 10.Purpose of the public tender offer: The main purpose for this tender offer is financial investment to recognize reasonable investment gain. 11.Conditions of the public tender offer: (1)Tender offer period: The period of accepting the application of tendering shall be 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan time) of every business day during the tender offer period from February 16, 2022 to March 17, 2022. The Company may, according to applicable law, report to the FSC and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer period, provided that the extended period shall not exceed 50 days. Please refer to the Tender Offer Prospectuses for the time and method of accepting the application of tendering on every business day during the tender offer period. (2)Maximum and Minimum number of shares to be acquired: 23,996,000 common shares ("Offer Cap"), representing approximately 30% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Champion (equal to 79,986,590 shares) ("Total Amount of Shares") as shown in the system of commercial and industry registration profile of the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on December 17, 2021).If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the aforesaid number but reach 4,000,000 shares (representing approximately 5% of the Total Amount of Shares, the "Minimum Shares"), it will be deemed that the share number condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled. Under the circumstance that the condition(s) of this tender offer are fulfilled (the number of the shares to be effectively tendered has reached the Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not suspended pursuant to the laws, the maximum number of shares that the Company will acquire will be the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase shares from all the offerees of common shares at a pro-rated percentage of shares based on the calculation method described in the Tender Offer Prospectuses. The calculation method is as follows: A.The calculation method of each offeree's "Priority Acquisition Number of Shares": each offeree's Priority Acquisition Number of Shares is the shares tendered by each offeree for at least one but no more than 1,000 shares. For offerees who tendered more than 1,000 shares, only 1,000 shares will be calculated into such offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares. B.If the aggregation of offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares does not exceed the Offer Cap: The Company will firstly purchase all offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares, then purchase from each offeree the number of shares at a pro-rated percentage based on the calculation method described below and the number shall distribute to 1,000 shares. If there are remaining shares, the Company will purchase on the random basis. The offeree shall bear the risk that not all shares tendered can be sold. The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated percentage is as follows: (Offer Cap － the aggregation of offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares) / (the aggregate number of shares tendered － the aggregate number of offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares) C.If the aggregation of all offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares exceeds the Offer Cap: The Company will purchase from each offeree the number of shares at a pro-rated percentage based on the calculation method described below, and the number shall distribute to 1,000 shares. If there are remaining shares, the Company will purchase on the random basis. The offerees shall bear the risk that all shares tendered cannot be sold or only could be sold partially. The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated percentage is as follows: Offer Cap / the aggregate number of shares tendered (3)The consideration of tender offer: The tender offer consideration for each common share of Champion is NT$80.8 per share in cash. Offerees shall be responsible for their securities transaction tax, income tax (if applicable), handling charges of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation ("TDCC") and securities firms, bank remittance fees, postage for registered mail, and all other necessary and reasonable fees and taxation payable for paying the tender offer consideration, among which the handling charges of TDCC and securities firms are calculated separately according to the number of deposit applications made by the offeree. In addition, offerees who apply for deposits through a custodian bank are not subject to the handling charges of securities firms. If there are any additional fees or charges, the Company and its appointed institution KGI Securities Co., Ltd. will, in accordance with applicable laws, make a public announcement disclosing the information thereof. When paying consideration to the offeree, the Company will deduct the foregoing relevant fees, charges and taxes (but excluding income tax) from the consideration, and such amount shall be rounded to the nearest whole number in New Taiwan Dollars. (4)Tender offer consideration settlement date: If all the conditions of this tender offer are fulfilled and the Company or financial institutions which issued performance guarantee finishes making payment on time, the payment of the consideration for this public tender offer will be paid by the appointed institution KGI Securities Co., Ltd. within five business days (including the fifth business day) after the completion date of tender offer period (if extended, the completion date of the extended tender offer period) firstly by remittance to the bank accounts of offerees provided by TDCC. If any offeree's bank account number is incorrect or the remittance cannot be completed due to other reasons, KGI Securities Co., Ltd. will mail a check (payable to crossed and endorsed transfer is prohibited) by registered mail to such offeree's address provided by TDCC or such offeree on the next business day of the confirmation of remittance failure. The amount of remittance/check will be calculated by deducting all securities transaction tax, bank remittance fees, postage for registered mail, handling charges of TDCC and securities firms, and other relevant fees from the consideration and such amount shall be rounded to the nearest whole number in New Taiwan Dollars. (Any fraction of a New Taiwan Dollar shall be forfeited.) (5)Matters involved in this public tender offer that must be approved or declared to be effective by the FSC or other competent authorities: In accordance with Article 43-1(II) of the Securities and Exchange Act and Article 7(I) of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, this tender offer shall be filed report with the FSC and publicly announced. The Company filed report with the FSC and made public announcement in accordance with the aforementioned rules on February 15, 2022. (6)Except those circumstances set forth in Article 19(VI) of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies, the offeree is prohibited from withdrawing the tender after the fulfillment of conditions of this tender offer and the Company has made a public announcement therefor. (7)Please refer to the Public Tender Offer Prospectuses for other detailed conditions of this tender offer. URL of the website for reviewing the prospectus: A.Market Observation Post System: http://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/t162sb01 (Market Observation Post System/Investment section/Tender Offer) B.The website of KGI Securities Co., Ltd.: http://www.kgieworld.com.tw 12.Name of the appointed institution:KGI Securities Co., Ltd. 13.Location of the appointed institution: No. 700, Mingshui Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 104, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 14.Securities will continue to be purchased even after the no.of offeree securities has reached a predetermined no.or percentage, or any other purchase conditions: The Offer Cap is 23,996,000 common shares, representing approximately 30% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Champion (equal to 79,986,590 shares) ("Total Amount of Shares") as shown in the system of commercial and industry registration profile of the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on December 17, 2021). If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the aforesaid number but reach 4,000,000 shares (representing approximately 5% of the Total Amount of Shares, the "Minimum Shares"), it will be deemed that the share number condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled. Under the circumstance that the condition(s) of this tender offer are fulfilled (the number of the shares to be effectively tendered has reached the Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not suspended pursuant to the laws, the maximum number of shares that the Company will acquire will be the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase shares from all the offerees of common shares at a pro-rated percentage of shares based on the calculation method (Please see Section 11 (2) hereof for the aforesaid calculation method). 15.Manner of handling situation when the no.of offeree securities falls short of, or exceeds, a predetermined purchase quantity: (1)If this tender offer does not reach the Minimum Shares or is suspended pursuant to applicable laws after the approval by the competent authority, the offer to all the offerees shall be withdrawn, and the shares tendered shall be transferred from KGI Securities Co., Ltd.'s tender offer account (account no.: (9203)059600-8) back to the offerees' central depository accounts by book entry. (2)The Offer Cap is 23,996,000 shares, representing approximately 30% of the Total Amount of Shares (equal to 79,986,590 shares) as shown in the system of commercial and industry registration profile of the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on December 17, 2021). If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the Offer Cap but reach the Minimum Shares, it will be deemed that the share number condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled. Under the circumstance that the condition(s) of this tender offer are fulfilled (the number of the shares to be effectively tendered has reached the Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not suspended pursuant to the laws, the maximum number of shares that the Company will acquire will be the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase shares from all the offerees of common shares at a pro-rated percentage of shares based on the calculation method (Please see Section 11 (2) hereof for the aforesaid calculation method). The offerees shall bear the risk that all shares tendered cannot be sold or only could be sold partially. If the aggregate number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the shares tendered shall be transferred from KGI Securities Co., Ltd.' tender offer account (account no.: (9203)059600-8) back to the offerees' central depository accounts by book entry. 16.Does the matter involve the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs? (applicable when overseas Chinese or foreign nationals purchase securities offered by a public company from the Republic of China; if so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet approved" or "approved"):None 17.Does the matter involve the Fair Trade Commission (enterprise merger; if so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet effective" or "effective"):None 18.The public tender offer application letter shall be examined by an attorney who shall then issue a legal opinion.If the public tender offer must be approved by or reported to the FSC or other competent authorities before it can take effect, a legal opinion must also be submitted.(Please disclose the legal opinion in its entirety under "23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB".): The reporting documents of this public tender offer have been reviewed by Mark Wei-Chen Tu, Esq. of Baker & McKenzie, Taipei, who issued the legal opinion pursuant to Article 9 (II) of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies. 19.Evidence of the ability to carry out payment for the public tender offer consideration: With respect to this tender offer, the Company has retained the Jianpei branch of Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. and the Kaohsiung branch of Yuanta Bank to issue the Performance Guarantee Letter respectively (beneficiary: KGI Securities Co., Ltd.) as the proof of ability to fulfill payment of the purchase consideration. For more information, please refer to Section 23 (2) below. 20.Where the aforementioned funds have been obtained via loan, please provide a document with the details of the loan, any evidential documents, and the repayment plan: The consideration per share for this tender offer is NT$80.8. If the tender offeror is to acquire the Offer Cap, the total consideration for this tender offer will be NT$1,938,876,800. The source of funds is the Company's own available funds. 21.Where securities are used for public tender consideration pursuant to the provisions of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Purchase of the Securities of a Public Company, please provide the names and types of said securities, their average prices for the previous three months, and the closing prices, time of acquisition, and cost of acquisition on the day prior to filing of the report; the factors affecting the price of consideration; and factors affecting determination of the price:NA 22.Information about directors who are stakeholders in the public tender offer (including name of natural person directors or legal person directors and their representatives, relevant details about the interests held by directors or their representatives, the reasons of their participation or absence from discussion, details of recusal from discussion, and reasons of approval or opposition regarding merger resolution):None 23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB: (Please disclose the legal opinion in its entirety and other information as required.): (1)The legal opinion issued by Mark Wei-Chen Tu, Esq. of Baker & McKenzie, Taipei: please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company. (2)The performance guarantee letter provided by a financial institution: please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.