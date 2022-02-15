Panjit International : Announcement of the Company's tender offer for the common shares of Champion Microelectronic Corp.

|
Statement
1.Date of reporting of public tender offer:2022/02/15
2.Company name of the public tender offeror:
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.(the "Company")
3.Company location of the public tender offeror:
No. 24, Gangshan N. Rd., Gangshan Dist., Kaohsiung City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Business Registration Certificate No.of the public tender offeror:
22145016
5.Name of the public company whose securities are to be acquired:
Champion Microelectronic Corp. ("Champion")
6.Type of securities to be acquired:Common shares
7.No.of securities to be acquired: 23,996,000 shares ("Offer Cap")
8.Expected price of the securities to be acquired:NT$80.8 per share
9.Scheduled period of the public tender offer:
The period of accepting the application of tendering shall be 9:00 a.m. to
3:30 p.m. (Taiwan time) of every business day during the tender offer
period from February 16, 2022 ("start date of the tender offer") to
March 17, 2022 ("completion date of the tender offer"). The Company may,
according to applicable law, report to the Financial Supervisory Commission
("FSC") and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer
period, provided that the extension shall not exceed 50 days. Please refer
to the Tender Offer Prospectuses for the time and method of accepting the
application of tendering on every business day during the tender offer
period.
10.Purpose of the public tender offer:
The main purpose for this tender offer is financial investment to recognize
reasonable investment gain.
11.Conditions of the public tender offer:
(1)Tender offer period:
The period of accepting the application of tendering shall be 9:00
a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan time) of every business day during the
tender offer period from February 16, 2022 to March 17, 2022.
The Company may, according to applicable law, report to the FSC
and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer
period, provided that the extended period shall not exceed 50 days.
Please refer to the Tender Offer Prospectuses for the time and method
of accepting the application of tendering on every business day during
the tender offer period.
(2)Maximum and Minimum number of shares to be acquired:
23,996,000 common shares ("Offer Cap"), representing approximately 30%
of the total issued and outstanding shares of Champion (equal to 79,986,590
shares) ("Total Amount of Shares") as shown in the system of commercial
and industry registration profile of the Department of Commerce, the
Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on December 17, 2021).If the
shares effectively tendered do not reach the aforesaid number but reach
4,000,000 shares (representing approximately 5% of the Total Amount of
Shares, the "Minimum Shares"), it will be deemed that the share number
condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled. Under the circumstance
that the condition(s) of this tender offer are fulfilled (the number of the
shares to be effectively tendered has reached the Minimum Shares) and this
tender offer is not suspended pursuant to the laws, the maximum number of
shares that the Company will acquire will be the Offer Cap; if the total
number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase
shares from all the offerees of common shares at a pro-rated percentage of
shares based on the calculation method described in the Tender Offer
Prospectuses.
The calculation method is as follows:
A.The calculation method of each offeree's "Priority Acquisition
Number of Shares": each offeree's Priority Acquisition Number
of Shares is the shares tendered by each offeree for at least one
but no more than 1,000 shares. For offerees who tendered more than
1,000 shares, only 1,000 shares will be calculated into such
offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares.
B.If the aggregation of offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of
Shares does not exceed the Offer Cap: The Company will firstly
purchase all offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of Shares,
then purchase from each offeree the number of shares at a pro-rated
percentage based on the calculation method described below and the
number shall distribute to 1,000 shares. If there are remaining
shares, the Company will purchase on the random basis. The offeree
shall bear the risk that not all shares tendered can be sold.
The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated percentage is
as follows:
(Offer Cap － the aggregation of offerees' Priority Acquisition
Number of Shares) / (the aggregate number of shares tendered －
the aggregate number of offerees' Priority Acquisition Number of
Shares)
C.If the aggregation of all offerees' Priority Acquisition Number
of Shares exceeds the Offer Cap: The Company will purchase from
each offeree the number of shares at a pro-rated percentage based
on the calculation method described below, and the number shall
distribute to 1,000 shares. If there are remaining shares, the
Company will purchase on the random basis. The offerees shall bear
the risk that all shares tendered cannot be sold or only could be
sold partially.
The calculation method of the foresaid pro-rated percentage is as
follows:
Offer Cap / the aggregate number of shares tendered
(3)The consideration of tender offer:
The tender offer consideration for each common share of Champion is
NT$80.8 per share in cash. Offerees shall be responsible for their
securities transaction tax, income tax (if applicable), handling
charges of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation ("TDCC")
and securities firms, bank remittance fees, postage for registered
mail, and all other necessary and reasonable fees and taxation
payable for paying the tender offer consideration, among which the
handling charges of TDCC and securities firms are calculated
separately according to the number of deposit applications made by
the offeree. In addition, offerees who apply for deposits through
a custodian bank are not subject to the handling charges of
securities firms. If there are any additional fees or charges, the
Company and its appointed institution KGI Securities Co., Ltd. will,
in accordance with applicable laws, make a public announcement
disclosing the information thereof. When paying consideration to
the offeree, the Company will deduct the foregoing relevant fees,
charges and taxes (but excluding income tax) from the consideration,
and such amount shall be rounded to the nearest whole number in New
Taiwan Dollars.
(4)Tender offer consideration settlement date:
If all the conditions of this tender offer are fulfilled and the
Company or financial institutions which issued performance guarantee
finishes making payment on time, the payment of the consideration for
this public tender offer will be paid by the appointed institution
KGI Securities Co., Ltd. within five business days (including the
fifth business day) after the completion date of tender offer period
(if extended, the completion date of the extended tender offer period)
firstly by remittance to the bank accounts of offerees provided by
TDCC. If any offeree's bank account number is incorrect or the
remittance cannot be completed due to other reasons, KGI Securities
Co., Ltd. will mail a check (payable to crossed and endorsed transfer
is prohibited) by registered mail to such offeree's address provided
by TDCC or such offeree on the next business day of the confirmation
of remittance failure. The amount of remittance/check will be
calculated by deducting all securities transaction tax, bank
remittance fees, postage for registered mail, handling charges of
TDCC and securities firms, and other relevant fees from the
consideration and such amount shall be rounded to the nearest whole
number in New Taiwan Dollars. (Any fraction of a New Taiwan Dollar
shall be forfeited.)
(5)Matters involved in this public tender offer that must be approved
or declared to be effective by the FSC or other competent authorities:
In accordance with Article 43-1(II) of the Securities and Exchange
Act and Article 7(I) of the Regulations Governing Public Tender
Offers for Securities of Public Companies, this tender offer shall
be filed report with the FSC and publicly announced. The Company
filed report with the FSC and made public announcement in accordance
with the aforementioned rules on February 15, 2022.
(6)Except those circumstances set forth in Article 19(VI) of the
Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public
Companies, the offeree is prohibited from withdrawing the tender after
the fulfillment of conditions of this tender offer and the Company
has made a public announcement therefor.
(7)Please refer to the Public Tender Offer Prospectuses for other
detailed conditions of this tender offer. URL of the website for
reviewing the prospectus:
A.Market Observation Post System:
http://mops.twse.com.tw/mops/web/t162sb01
(Market Observation Post System/Investment section/Tender Offer)
B.The website of KGI Securities Co., Ltd.:
http://www.kgieworld.com.tw
12.Name of the appointed institution:KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
13.Location of the appointed institution:
No. 700, Mingshui Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 104, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
14.Securities will continue to be purchased even after the no.of offeree
securities has reached a predetermined no.or percentage, or any other
purchase conditions:
The Offer Cap is 23,996,000 common shares, representing approximately
30% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Champion (equal to
79,986,590 shares) ("Total Amount of Shares") as shown in the system of
commercial and industry registration profile of the Department of
Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on December
17, 2021). If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the aforesaid
number but reach 4,000,000 shares (representing approximately 5% of the
Total Amount of Shares, the "Minimum Shares"), it will be deemed that
the share number condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled.
Under the circumstance that the condition(s) of this tender offer are
fulfilled (the number of the shares to be effectively tendered has reached
the Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not suspended pursuant to the
laws, the maximum number of shares that the Company will acquire will
be the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered exceeds the
Offer Cap, the Company will purchase shares from all the offerees of
common shares at a pro-rated percentage of shares based on the
calculation method (Please see Section 11 (2) hereof for the aforesaid
calculation method).
15.Manner of handling situation when the no.of offeree securities falls
short of, or exceeds, a predetermined purchase quantity:
(1)If this tender offer does not reach the Minimum Shares or is suspended
pursuant to applicable laws after the approval by the competent
authority, the offer to all the offerees shall be withdrawn, and the
shares tendered shall be transferred from KGI Securities Co., Ltd.'s
tender offer account (account no.: (9203)059600-8) back to the
offerees' central depository accounts by book entry.
(2)The Offer Cap is 23,996,000 shares, representing approximately 30% of
the Total Amount of Shares (equal to 79,986,590 shares) as shown in the
system of commercial and industry registration profile of the Department
of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (last updated on
December 17, 2021). If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the
Offer Cap but reach the Minimum Shares, it will be deemed that the share
number condition of this tender offer is still fulfilled. Under the
circumstance that the condition(s) of this tender offer are fulfilled
(the number of the shares to be effectively tendered has reached the
Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not suspended pursuant to
the laws, the maximum number of shares that the Company will acquire
will be the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered
exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase shares from all the
offerees of common shares at a pro-rated percentage of shares based
on the calculation method (Please see Section 11 (2) hereof for the
aforesaid calculation method). The offerees shall bear the risk that
all shares tendered cannot be sold or only could be sold partially.
If the aggregate number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap,
the shares tendered shall be transferred from KGI Securities Co.,
Ltd.' tender offer account (account no.: (9203)059600-8) back to
the offerees' central depository accounts by book entry.
16.Does the matter involve the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic
Affairs? (applicable when overseas Chinese or foreign nationals purchase
securities offered by a public company from the Republic of China; if so,
please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet
approved" or "approved"):None
17.Does the matter involve the Fair Trade Commission (enterprise merger; if
so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not
yet effective" or "effective"):None
18.The public tender offer application letter shall be examined by an
attorney who shall then issue a legal opinion.If the public tender offer
must be approved by or reported to the FSC or other competent authorities
before it can take effect, a legal opinion must also be submitted.(Please
disclose the legal opinion in its entirety under "23.Any other matters that
need to be specified according to the SFB".):
The reporting documents of this public tender offer have been reviewed by
Mark Wei-Chen Tu, Esq. of Baker & McKenzie, Taipei, who
issued the legal opinion pursuant to Article 9 (II) of the Regulations
Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies.
19.Evidence of the ability to carry out payment for the public tender offer
consideration:
With respect to this tender offer, the Company has retained the Jianpei
branch of Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. and the Kaohsiung branch
of Yuanta Bank to issue the Performance Guarantee Letter respectively
(beneficiary: KGI Securities Co., Ltd.) as the proof of ability to fulfill
payment of the purchase consideration. For more information, please refer
to Section 23 (2) below.
20.Where the aforementioned funds have been obtained via loan, please
provide a document with the details of the loan, any evidential documents,
and the repayment plan:
The consideration per share for this tender offer is NT$80.8. If the
tender offeror is to acquire the Offer Cap, the total consideration for
this tender offer will be NT$1,938,876,800. The source of funds is the
Company's own available funds.
21.Where securities are used for public tender consideration pursuant to the
provisions of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Purchase of the
Securities of a Public Company, please provide the names and types of said
securities, their average prices for the previous three months, and the
closing prices, time of acquisition, and cost of acquisition on the day
prior to filing of the report; the factors affecting the price of
consideration; and factors affecting determination of the price:NA
22.Information about directors who are stakeholders in the public tender
offer (including name of natural person directors or legal person directors
and their representatives, relevant details about the interests held by
directors or their representatives, the reasons of their participation or
absence from discussion, details of recusal from discussion, and reasons of
approval or opposition regarding merger resolution):None
23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB: (Please
disclose the legal opinion in its entirety and other information as
required.):
(1)The legal opinion issued by Mark Wei-Chen Tu, Esq. of Baker &
McKenzie, Taipei: please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.
(2)The performance guarantee letter provided by a financial institution:
please refer the Chinese announcement of the Company.