Panjit International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary PAN-JIT ASIA INTERNATIONAL INC. the board of director's resolution of Capital reduction .
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:03:10
Subject
Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary PAN-JIT
ASIA INTERNATIONAL INC. the board of director's
resolution of Capital reduction .
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Reason for capital reduction:Base on the group's funds planning, it
proposed to reduce capital and refund cash to parent company.
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD30,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:30,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:12.29%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD214,086,493
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
