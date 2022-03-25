Log in
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
Panjit International : Announcement the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to change the fund usage plan of 2021 GDR.

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:24:02
Subject 
 Announcement the Board of Directors of the Company
resolved to change the fund usage plan of 2021 GDR.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 16
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/03/25
2.Effective registration date of the original plan:2021/09/17
3.Resolution date of additional issuance of the original plan:NA
4.Reason for the change:
 Due to the international political, economic and capital market
 unrest, the funds raised have been reduced compared with the original plan.
 Considering business strategy and the the flexibility of the use of funds
 and market condition, the company decides to change the fund usage to
 repay the bank loans and foreign currency to purchase raw materials, and
 adjust the repayment schedule.
5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising
of funds before and after change:
 Before Change:
 The total funding required was US$235,714 thousand(about
 NT$6,600,000 thousand), and the item were follow:
 (a)Repay bank loans was about NTD931,000 thousand,
 (b)Invest in subsidiary was about NT$1,400,000 thousand.
 (c)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials was about
    NTD4,269,000 thousand.
 After Change:
 The actual arising fund was USD151,000 thousand
 (about NT$4,228,000 thousand):
 (a)Repay bank loans is about NTD931,000 thousand,
 (b)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials is about
    NTD3,297,000 thousand.
6.Projected timetable for execution:
 The total funding required is NTD4,228,000 thousand, and the execution
 will be completed by the end of the third quarter in 2022.
7.Projected completion date:third quarter in 2022.
8.Projected possible benefits:
 (a)Repay bank loans:Refer the repay loans and actual interest rate of the
    Company, the saving on interest for 2021 would be about
    NT$1,148 thousand. Thereafter a saving on interest expense every
    year would be about NT$6,832 thousand.
 (b)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials:
    Refer the Company's current average loan rate of 0.83% which was
    purchase raw materials in USD, thereafter a saving on interest expense
    every year would be about US$977 thousand(about NT$27,356 thousand)
    (USD-NTD exchange rate at 1:28)
9.Difference from original projected benefits:
 (a)Repay bank loans:Same as before change.
 (b)Invest in subsidiary:The original purpose of using the funds was
                         to injection capital into overseas subsidiaries
                         to meet their capital expenditure needs.
                         Now, the funds will be covered by the overseas
                         subsidiaries' own funds, and the amount of funds
                         has been changed to be used by the company for
                         purchasing materials in foreign currencies.
 (c)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials:
    Refer the Company's current average loan rate of 0.83% which was
    purchase raw materials in USD, thereafter a saving on interest expense
    every year would be about US$977 thousand, equivalent to approximately
    NT$27,356 thousand.
    Compared with the company's average borrowing rate of 0.734% for
    purchasing materials in US dollars before the change, the annual
    interest expense savings in the future will be US$1,119 thousand,
    equivalent to approximately NT$31,332 thousand, and the annual interest
    expense savings will be reduced by US$142 thousand, equivalent to about
    NT$3,976 thousand.
    (The above NTD amounts are calculated at the exchange rate of
    USD to NTD at 1:28)
10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity:
  After the plan is changed, it can enhance shareholders' equity by saving
  interest expenses, reducing financial costs, and increasing the
  profitability.
11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion:
  Based on market condition and business strategy, the company adjusts the
  fund utilization plan. According to operational needs and benefits, it
  is necessary and reasonable to adjust some items of the fund utilization
  plane. And the benefits and progress of the modified plan should be
  feasible.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
