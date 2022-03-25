Panjit International : Announcement the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to change the fund usage plan of 2021 GDR.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution for the change:2022/03/25 2.Effective registration date of the original plan:2021/09/17 3.Resolution date of additional issuance of the original plan:NA 4.Reason for the change: Due to the international political, economic and capital market unrest, the funds raised have been reduced compared with the original plan. Considering business strategy and the the flexibility of the use of funds and market condition, the company decides to change the fund usage to repay the bank loans and foreign currency to purchase raw materials, and adjust the repayment schedule. 5.Content of each and every successive previously changed plan for raising of funds before and after change: Before Change: The total funding required was US$235,714 thousand(about NT$6,600,000 thousand), and the item were follow: (a)Repay bank loans was about NTD931,000 thousand, (b)Invest in subsidiary was about NT$1,400,000 thousand. (c)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials was about NTD4,269,000 thousand. After Change: The actual arising fund was USD151,000 thousand (about NT$4,228,000 thousand): (a)Repay bank loans is about NTD931,000 thousand, (b)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials is about NTD3,297,000 thousand. 6.Projected timetable for execution: The total funding required is NTD4,228,000 thousand, and the execution will be completed by the end of the third quarter in 2022. 7.Projected completion date:third quarter in 2022. 8.Projected possible benefits: (a)Repay bank loans:Refer the repay loans and actual interest rate of the Company, the saving on interest for 2021 would be about NT$1,148 thousand. Thereafter a saving on interest expense every year would be about NT$6,832 thousand. (b)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials: Refer the Company's current average loan rate of 0.83% which was purchase raw materials in USD, thereafter a saving on interest expense every year would be about US$977 thousand(about NT$27,356 thousand) (USD-NTD exchange rate at 1:28) 9.Difference from original projected benefits: (a)Repay bank loans:Same as before change. (b)Invest in subsidiary:The original purpose of using the funds was to injection capital into overseas subsidiaries to meet their capital expenditure needs. Now, the funds will be covered by the overseas subsidiaries' own funds, and the amount of funds has been changed to be used by the company for purchasing materials in foreign currencies. (c)The foreign currency to purchase raw materials: Refer the Company's current average loan rate of 0.83% which was purchase raw materials in USD, thereafter a saving on interest expense every year would be about US$977 thousand, equivalent to approximately NT$27,356 thousand. Compared with the company's average borrowing rate of 0.734% for purchasing materials in US dollars before the change, the annual interest expense savings in the future will be US$1,119 thousand, equivalent to approximately NT$31,332 thousand, and the annual interest expense savings will be reduced by US$142 thousand, equivalent to about NT$3,976 thousand. (The above NTD amounts are calculated at the exchange rate of USD to NTD at 1:28) 10.Effect of the current change on shareholder equity: After the plan is changed, it can enhance shareholders' equity by saving interest expenses, reducing financial costs, and increasing the profitability. 11.Abstract of the original lead underwriter's appraisal opinion: Based on market condition and business strategy, the company adjusts the fund utilization plan. According to operational needs and benefits, it is necessary and reasonable to adjust some items of the fund utilization plane. And the benefits and progress of the modified plan should be feasible. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.