  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Panjit International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panjit International : Announcement the Company's 2nd Quarter 2022 consolidated financial report have been approved by the Board of Directors.

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:06:14
Subject 
 Announcement the Company's 2nd Quarter 2022
consolidated financial report have been approved
by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/10
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,201,231
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,308,766
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,120,189
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,413,314
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,172,765
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,182,544
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.09
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):30,252,472
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,980,352
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):13,031,411
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 499 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 2 350 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 380 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 25 755 M 857 M 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Panjit International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 67,40 TWD
Average target price 109,55 TWD
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Chin Fang Chairman & General Manager
Ying Hsiu Shen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Hsin Chieh Yu Spokesperson & Assistant Manager-General Admin
Liang Fu Fan Independent Director
Yi Cheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.-37.01%857
MEDIATEK INC.-41.68%37 567
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.44%21 032
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-31.17%17 991
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-22.48%11 254
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-33.33%7 516