Panjit International : Clarification of media reporting.
12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Subject
Clarification of media reporting.
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22
2.Company name:PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:The news reported on the B3 page of
Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:
PANJIT makes inroads into electric vehicles, and its profit is expected to
reach a record high.It is expected that in 2022, Panjit will significantly
increase the proportion of revenue from product lines such as electric
vehicles and industrial control, by then, the gross profit margin will
grow again and the annual profit will set a new high. The legal person
expects that PANJIT's profit in 2021 will have the opportunity to achieve
an annual growth rate of more than 50% hitting a new record.
7.Cause of occurrence:Media reporting
8.Countermeasures:The Company has never released any financial forecast.
The estimates of gross profit margin and profits are media's intentions,
the company hereby clarifies.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:01 UTC.