PANJIT introduces its latest 60, 100, and 150V AEC-Q101 qualified MOSFETs, engineered with advanced trench technology to set new standards in performance and efficiency. Designed for both automotive and industrial power systems, these MOSFETs offer unparalleled figure of merit (FOM), significantly lower RDS(ON), and reduced capacitance. This ensures minimal conduction and switching losses, resulting in enhanced overall electrical performance.
The new MOSFET series is available in various packages, including DFN3333-8L, DFN5060-8L, DFN5060B-8L, TO-252AA and TO-220AB-L. These compact packages facilitate efficient design solutions for modern electronic systems. With an operating junction temperature of up to 175°C, these MOSFETs are robust and reliable, further evidenced by their AEC-Q101 qualification and PPAP capability.
These MOSFETs are ideal for various automotive applications, including wireless charging transmitters, battery management systems, front and rear lighting systems, DC/DC converters, infotainment systems and more. Their low on-resistance and high efficiency enhance the performance and reliability of these systems. Additionally, their versatility extends to industrial power systems, broadening their range of applicability and utility.
PANJIT's new automotive-grade MOSFET series delivers superior performance, reliability, and efficiency. These MOSFETs are set to become a cornerstone in the design of next-generation automotive and industrial systems.
Key Features:
• Excellent Figure-of-Merit (gate charge x RDS(ON))
• Operating junction temperature of 175°C
• 60/100/150V N-channel advanced trench
• AEC-Q101 qualified and PPAP capable
• Low on-resistance (RDS(ON))
• 100% UIS tested
About PANJIT
PANJIT International Inc. (TWSE:2481) is a global IDM that offers a broad product portfolio, including ICs, IGBTs, MOSFETs, Schottky diodes, SiC devices, bipolar junction transistors, bridges and more. The company aims to meet the needs of customers in various applications such as automotive, power supply, industrial, computing, consumer, and communication. Our vision is to power the world with our robust quality and energy-efficient products, bringing people a greener and smarter future. Our core values include innovation, accountability, customer focus, learning & growth, mutual trust, and collaboration.
PAN JIT INTERNATIONAL INC. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of rectifier diodes. The Company mainly operates its business through three business segments. The Diodes segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of wafers, power elements and control modules. The Optical Panel segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of touch panels, window lenses and mobile phone body parts. The Solar Energy segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of solar cells and modules. The Company mainly distributes its products in domestic market and overseas markets.