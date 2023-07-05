Panjit International : Live Streaming Interview of PANJIT COO, Edgar Chen
Today at 05:31 am
Edgar Chen, the COO of PANJIT, will be interviewed by the chief editor of eefocus on July 11th at 15:00 at electronica China 2023. The interview will also be live-streamed online. The main focus of the interview will be on the market prospects of the semiconductor industry and the potential of PANJIT's high-performance products in the electric vehicle, industrial control, and alternative energy sectors.
Are you curious about how PANJIT seizes opportunities and establishes a prominent presence in the automotive and industrial control markets despite the decline in consumer electronics demands? Interested in exploring PANJIT's impressive range of high-power components like MOSFETs, IGBTs, SiC diodes, and power management ICs, along with the exciting opportunities they bring to alternative energy-related markets such as electric vehicles, charging stations, energy storage systems, and solar energy? Or perhaps you are interested in knowing about PANJIT's key strengths and its product development strategy for the next few years?
Don't miss the live-streamed interview on July 11th to gain valuable insights into the semiconductor industry!
Click on the "Related Links" on the bottom of the page to sign up for the live stream and get a chance to win prizes!
Interview Information
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)
Date: July 11th
Time: 15:00
Booth : Hall 6.2, Booth D120
PAN JIT INTERNATIONAL INC. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of rectifier diodes. The Company mainly operates its business through three business segments. The Diodes segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of wafers, power elements and control modules. The Optical Panel segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of touch panels, window lenses and mobile phone body parts. The Solar Energy segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sales of solar cells and modules. The Company mainly distributes its products in domestic market and overseas markets.