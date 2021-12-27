Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Panjit International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Panjit International : On behalf of major subsidiary PAN JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD to make an announcement that the disposal of negotiable certificates of deposit.

12/27/2021 | 05:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:56:24
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiary PAN JIT ELECTRONICS
(WUXI)CO.,LTD to make an announcement that the disposal
of negotiable certificates of deposit.
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Negotiable certificates of deposit of HengFeng Bank Co., Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/06/28~2021/12/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 i.Number of transactions: N/A
 ii.Price per unit: N/A
 iii.The cumulative total amount of dispose negotiable certificates of
     deposit:RMB 123,029,019.16
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Counterpart to the trade:HengFeng Bank Co., Ltd.
 The relationship to company: Non-related parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Anticipated profit from the disposal are RMB 3,029,019.16
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
 Paid with cash on the trading date.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Financial department.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
  i.Quantity:N/A
  ii.The cumulative total amount of holdings:RMB 0
  iii.Shareholding percentage:N/A
  iv.Rights restricted situation: N/A
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
  i.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to the total
    assets as shown in the most recent financial statement of the parent:
    4.75%
  ii.Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to the equity
     attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent
     consolidated financial statement:8.45%
  iii.The operating capital as shown in the most recent financial
      statement of the parent:-NT$61,942 thousand.
14.Broker and broker's fee:None.
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Investment purpose
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No.
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:N/A
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 10:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
