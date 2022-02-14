Panjit International : The Board approved the tender offer for the common shares of Champion Microelectronic Corp.

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):Tender Offer 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/14 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Tender offer for common shares of Champion Microelectronic Corp. ("Champion") 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):The selling shareholders of Champion 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: This acquisition will be conducted through a tender offer at a uniform price. If a related party of the Company participates in the tender offer, the Company shall not refuse or exclude it according to the relevant laws. In such case, the transaction counterparty might be a related party to the Company. 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: This tender offer is for financial investment purpose. Reasonable investment gain can be recognized as the Company's revenue. 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: Revenue aside, this investment is also intended to further the opportunity for the parties to cooperate in business in areas including, but not limited: expanding product lines, integration of resources and other strategic cooperation with a view to increase the rate of return to the shareholders' of both companies. 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share: In case the Company could recognize reasonable revenue after the completion of the tender offer, it should have positive benefits for the Company's future book value per share and EPS. 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.: Under the circumstance where (a) all the conditions of this tender offer are satisfied or (b) the financial institutions that issued the guarantee letters have fulfilled its obligations to wire the proceeds, the consideration of this tender offer will be paid to the bank accounts of the offerees maintained at the central depository account of the tender offer agent (KGI Securities Co., Ltd.) through bank remittance within five business days (including the fifth business day) after the completion date of the tender offer (if extended, the completion date of the extended tender offer period). If there are errors with the bank account or other reasons which result in the failure of the remittance, the consideration will be paid in check (crossed and endorsement prohibited) and mailed through registered mail to the offeree's address provided by Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation to KGI Securities Co. Ltd., and the amount of the remittance or the check is the amount of the consideration of shares tendered less securities transaction tax, bank remittance fees, postage and other fees or tax related to the payment of consideration (rounded to nearest New Taiwan dollar). If the number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase the tendered shares in accordance with the handling method described in the tender offer prospectus. 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds: The consideration for this tender offer will be paid in whole cash. The amount of consideration is NT$80.8 per share. The source of funds will be sponsored by the Company's self-owned funds. 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: (1)Exchange Ratio: Not applicable. The tender offer consideration for each common share of Champion is NT$80.8 in cash. (2)Calculation basis: The tender offer consideration is determined after considering and, analyzing the quantitative financial data and market objective data, and also taking into account the premium rate in precedent tender offer cases. The Company has also engaged an independent expert to issue opinion on the fairness of the tender offer consideration for common share of Champion. 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:NA 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Sheng-Jye CPA Firm 15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Tu Sheng-Jye (塗勝傑) CPA 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Jin-Guan-Zheng-Zi No.6591 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition: Through analysis of the price-earnings ratio method, stock price-net worth ratio method and the average closing price of Champion's common shares, with reference to the premium rate provided in precedent tender offer transactions between 2019 and 2021, the range of fair price per Champion's common share should be between NT$68.34 and NT$86.92. Therefore, the consideration of NT$80.8 per share proposed by the Company for the acquisition of Champion's common shares via tender offer shall be deemed fair. 18.Estimated date of completion: The Company shall file report with the Financial Supervisory Commission (the "FSC") and make public announcement in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. It is expected that the date of report filing in relation to the tender offer will not be later than February 15, 2022, and the start date of the public tender offer will not be later than February 16, 2022. Within five business days (including the fifth business day) after the completion date of the tender offer period (if extended, the completion date of the extended tender offer period), if all the conditions of this tender offer are satisfied, the consideration of this tender offer will be paid. 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company:NA 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:NA 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed: Please refer to the tender offer prospectus. 24.Other important terms and conditions:None 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions: It is proposed to acquire 23,996,000 common shares of Champion (the "Offer Cap"), representing approximately 30.0% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Champion (79,986,590 shares, the "Total Issued Shares") as shown in the system of commercial and industry registration profile of the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, last updated on December 17, 2021 (23,996,000 shares /79,986,590 shares≒30.0%) on the filing date. If the shares effectively tendered do not reach the aforesaid Offer Cap but reach 4,000,000 shares (representing approximately 5.0% of the Total Issued Shares, the "Minimum Shares"), the Minimum Shares condition of this tender offer will notwithstanding be satisfied. If all the conditions of this tender offer are satisfied (i.e., the number of the effective shares to be tendered has reached the Minimum Shares) and this tender offer is not legally suspended, the shares that the Company acquires shall not exceed the Offer Cap; if the total number of shares tendered exceeds the Offer Cap, the Company will purchase from all the offerees of Champion's common shares based on the calculation method described in the tender offer prospectus. 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:None 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions: N/A 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 29.Details on change of business model:NA 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year: For the past one year: The Company has not entered into any transaction for trading Champion's shares. For the next year: After the completion of the tender offer, the Company will evaluate transactions with the counterparty by considering the number of shares acquired on the completion date of the tender offer, but the Company has no specific plan yet. 31.Source of funds:The Company's own available funds 32.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)In order to proceed with this tender offer, it is proposed that the board of directors of the Company authorize the chairman and/or his designated person to handle all necessary procedures in relation to this tender offer and to take necessary actions in representation of the Company, including, but not limited to, preparation and execution of the Tender Offer Prospectuses and Tender Offer Report, negotiation, execution and delivery of all relevant documents and agreements, submission of relevant applications or filings to the competent authorities, if this tender offer is in need of amendment due to the instruction of the competent authorities, market conditions, changes of the objective environment, insufficient time to obtain the approval, permission or effective filing from the competent authorities, or any other justifiable reason, extension of the period; and to handle all relevant matters with full authority. (2)If all the conditions of this public tender offer are not satisfied before the completion of the tender offer period, or this public tender offer is unsuccessful resulting from being disapproved, ceased to take effect, or annulled by the FSC or other competent authorities, the offerees shall bear the risks of the incompletion of this public tender offer and the fluctuation of the share market price.