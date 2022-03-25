Panjit International : The board of directors of the Company resolved to revoke the Mainland China investment.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: The board approve to revoke the investment of PAN-JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI) CO.,LTD. through PAN-JIT ASIA INTERNATIONAL INC. that resolved on 2021/08/11. 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Not applicable. Revoke the total capital injection of limited to USD 50,000 thousand. 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee: PAN-JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD. 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: USD27,200 thousand. 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: Not applicable. Revoke the total capital injection of limited to USD 50,000 thousand. 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: Rectifier processing and manufacutring 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:RMB 725,321 thousand. 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:RMB 95,173 thousand. 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment:USD 27,200 thousand. 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company: PAN-JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD. is the subsidiary of PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. with direct and indirect 100% holding companies. 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Not applicable.Revoke the Mainland China investment on 2021/08/11. 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Approved by the board of directors. 18.Broker:N/A 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:N/A 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None. 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes. 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/25 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/03/25 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: NTD$ 3,223,238 thousand. 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements: 96.85% 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements: 22.04% 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements: 43.55% 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment:NTD$ 2,729,666 thousand. 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:82.02% 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:18.66% 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:36.88% 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years: 2018 NTD (137,035) thousand 2019 NTD 144,781 thousand 2020 NTD 448,306 thousand 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years: 2018 NTD 0 thousand 2019 NTD 0 thousand 2020 NTD 0 thousand 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:N/A 35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 36.Name of the CPA:N/A 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.