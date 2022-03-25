Log in
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
Panjit International : The board of directors of the Company resolved to revoke the Mainland China investment.

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 19:27:07
Subject 
 The board of directors of the Company resolved to
revoke the Mainland China investment.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
 The board approve to revoke the investment of PAN-JIT
 ELECTRONICS (WUXI) CO.,LTD. through PAN-JIT ASIA INTERNATIONAL INC.
 that resolved on 2021/08/11.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 Not applicable. Revoke the total capital injection of limited to
 USD 50,000 thousand.
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
 PAN-JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
 USD27,200 thousand.
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:
 Not applicable. Revoke the total capital injection of limited to
 USD 50,000 thousand.
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
 Rectifier processing and manufacutring
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:RMB 725,321 thousand.
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:RMB 95,173 thousand.
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:USD 27,200 thousand.
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
  PAN-JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD. is the subsidiary of
  PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC. with direct and indirect 100% holding companies.
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:N/A
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
 Not applicable.Revoke the Mainland China investment on 2021/08/11.
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
  Approved by the board of directors.
18.Broker:N/A
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:N/A
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes.
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/25
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/03/25
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
 NTD$ 3,223,238 thousand.
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:
  96.85%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:
  22.04%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:
  43.55%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:NTD$ 2,729,666 thousand.
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:82.02%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:18.66%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:36.88%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
  2018 NTD (137,035) thousand
  2019 NTD  144,781  thousand
  2020 NTD  448,306  thousand
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:
  2018 NTD 0 thousand
  2019 NTD 0 thousand
  2020 NTD 0 thousand
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
36.Name of the CPA:N/A
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
