    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
65.00 TWD   -2.69%
Panjit International : is invited to attend the Investor Conference by Macquarie Securities.
PU
03/10Panjit International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/10Panjit International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panjit International : is invited to attend the Investor Conference by Macquarie Securities.

05/10/2023 | 04:57am EDT
PANJIT International Inc

Copyright© 2023 PANJIT International Inc. All rights reserved.

May. 2023

  • About PANJIT
  • Power Discrete & New Technology Focus
  • Automotive

2

Copyright© 2023 PANJIT International Inc. All rights reserved.

About PANJIT

3

Copyright© 2023 PANJIT International Inc. All rights reserved.

PANJIT semiconductor has been providing its comprehensive range of discrete products to global community for over 37 years. With continuous investment in packaging miniaturization, wafer capacity expansion, R&D in advanced high power discrete solution and power IC design capability, PANJIT is the brand name that customers can depend on to be life-long partner of discrete semiconductor components and total solution provider.

PANJIT Overview

IDM Design Capability

NTD$ 13.2 Billion Y2022 consolidated revenue

6

Worldwide Ranking

*: From Omdia: Low Power Rectifier, >500mA

  • Frontend Wafer Sites

3 Backend

Packaging Sites

4

Global Ranking

10.0%

Global Diode Ranking

Global Discrete Ranking

2021 TAM : 7.6B USD 16.0%

2021 TAM : 30B USD

9.0%

8.0%

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

4.0%

3.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.0%

Vishay Nexperia

onsemi

Diodes Infineon Microchip

PANJIT YangJie

Rohm

PANJIT

Shindengen

#8

2020 2021

14.0%

12.0%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

Infineon ONsemi STM Nexperia Rohm Vishay Toshiba DENSO Fuji Diodes Mitsubishi 2020

Renesas

NXP

YangJie

HangzhouSilan Littelfuse AOS

Microchip

PANJITPANJIT

MicroCR

#20

2021

5

Copyright© 2023 PANJIT International Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 08:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
04:57aPanjit International : is invited to attend the Investor Conference by Macquarie Securitie..
PU
03/10Panjit International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/10Panjit International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
2022Panjit International : 2022q3 consolidated financial statement
PU
2022Panjit International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2022Panjit International : is invited to attend the Investor Forum by UBS Securities.
PU
2022Panjit International : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference by Nomura.
PU
2022Panjit International : Electronica Munich 2022
PU
2022Panjit International Inc. Appoints Lin, Hong-Guang as Representative of the Institution..
CI
2022Panjit International : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference by Yuanta Secur..
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 14 134 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 015 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,65%
Capitalization 24 837 M 808 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Panjit International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,00 TWD
Average target price 84,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Managers and Directors
Ming Chin Fang Chairman & President
Ying Hsiu Shen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Edgar Chen Chief Operating Officer
Liang Fu Fan Independent Director
Yi Cheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.12.26%808
MEDIATEK INC.8.32%35 049
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.54%15 887
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-23.36%12 403
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.32.17%8 253
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.33.75%7 954
