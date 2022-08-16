Panjit International : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference by Yuanta Securities.
08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/16
Time of announcement
16:39:04
Subject
PANJIT is invited to attend the Online Investor
Conference by Yuanta Securities.
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online Investor Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
PANJIT is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend the
Online Investor Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
