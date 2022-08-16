Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Panjit International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2481   TW0002481009

PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.

(2481)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
67.90 TWD   +2.57%
04:52aPANJIT INTERNATIONAL : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference by Yuanta Securities.
PU
08/10PANJIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcemnet of the Company's Board of Directors resolved to cancel the remaining Endorsements and Guarantees for the subsidiary.
PU
08/10PANJIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement the Company's 2nd Quarter 2022 consolidated financial report have been approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
Panjit International : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference by Yuanta Securities.

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 16:39:04
Subject 
 PANJIT is invited to attend the Online Investor
Conference by Yuanta Securities.
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online Investor Conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 PANJIT is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend the
 Online Investor Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Pan Jit International Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 499 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 2 350 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 380 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 25 946 M 864 M 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Panjit International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 67,90 TWD
Average target price 109,55 TWD
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Chin Fang Chairman & General Manager
Ying Hsiu Shen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Hsin Chieh Yu Spokesperson & Assistant Manager-General Admin
Liang Fu Fan Independent Director
Yi Cheng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANJIT INTERNATIONAL INC.-36.54%864
MEDIATEK INC.-40.67%36 306
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.27%20 970
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.45%18 196
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-23.29%11 244
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-29.22%7 775