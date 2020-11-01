PannErgy : Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc

31 October 2020
Information
Composition of share capital of the PannErgy Plc. on 31 October, 2020:
|
Share series
|
Book value
|
Issued number
|
Total book value
|
|
(HUF/share)
|
|
(HUF)
|
"A" series
|
20
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
|
Share capital
|
|
21.054.655
|
421.093.100
Number of voting rights attached to the shares on 31 October, 2020:
|
Share
|
Issued
|
Number of
|
Voting right
|
Total
|
Number of
|
series
|
number
|
shares with
|
per share
|
voting
|
treasury
|
|
|
voting
|
|
rights
|
shares
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
"A" series
|
21.054.655
|
3.993.433
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
|
Total
|
21.054.655
|
3.993.433
|
21.054.655
|
1
|
21.054.655
|
PannErgy Nyrt.
|
|
|
|
|
