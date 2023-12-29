PannErgy Nyrt. is engaged in the energy related utilization, exploration and sale of renewable geothermal energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates geothermal projects in Miskolc, Gyor, Szentlorinc and Berekfurdo, among others. The Company operates through two segments: Energy and Asset Management. The Energy segment includes member firms and activities focusing on energy production along with the activities supporting and serving energy investments. The Asset Management segment focuses primarily on the management of the properties in Csepel and Debrecen that are not necessary for the Energy segment directly. The Asset Management segment also includes the management and direction of the Company as a financial holding and a stock exchange issuer. The Company's subsidiaries include PMM Zrt., Kuala Kft., PannErgy Geotermikus Eromuvek Zrt., TT Geotermia Zrt., Miskolc Geotermia Zrt., Arrabona Geotermia Kft. and DoverDrill Melyfuro Kft. PMM Zrt.

Sector Electric Utilities