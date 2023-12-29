ORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 29 December 2023

PannErgy Plc's event calendar for 2024

Planned date

Event

15 January 2024*

PannErgy Plc's production report for Q4 of 2023

Publication of the consolidated IFRS and Independent HAS report for

27 March 2024*

2023 (based on the General Meeting's proposal)

ESG Report

15 April 2024*

PannErgy Plc's production report for Q1 of 2024

18 April 2024*

Ordinary Annual General Meeting closing PannErgy Plc's business

year of 2023

15 July 2024*

PannErgy Plc's production report for Q2 of 2024

20 September 2024*

PannErgy Plc's report for H1 of 2024

15 October 2024*

PannErgy Plc's production report for Q3 of 2024

* expected

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

