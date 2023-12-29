ORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 29 December 2023
PannErgy Plc's event calendar for 2024
Planned date
Event
15 January 2024*
PannErgy Plc's production report for Q4 of 2023
Publication of the consolidated IFRS and Independent HAS report for
27 March 2024*
2023 (based on the General Meeting's proposal)
ESG Report
15 April 2024*
PannErgy Plc's production report for Q1 of 2024
18 April 2024*
Ordinary Annual General Meeting closing PannErgy Plc's business
year of 2023
15 July 2024*
PannErgy Plc's production report for Q2 of 2024
20 September 2024*
PannErgy Plc's report for H1 of 2024
15 October 2024*
PannErgy Plc's production report for Q3 of 2024
* expected
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
KELER CAPS number: 10162
PannErgy Nyrt.
H-1112 Budapest, Boldizsár u. 2.
Hungary
Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618
Telefon: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373
Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377
CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB
HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005
EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005
