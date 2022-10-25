PannErgy : Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 25 October 2022

Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to Section 199 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in compliance with its obligation to publish extraordinary notices under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, PannErgy Plc. - in its own name and on behalf of Mr. Attila Juhász, member of the Management Board

hereby informs the stakeholders of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name FCI Kompozit Szigetelő Kft., Managing Director: Attila Juhász 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board b) Initial notification / initial notification amendment 3. Details of the issuer, the emission allowance market participant, the auction platform, the auctioneer or the auction monitor a) Name PannErgy Plc. b) LEI 529900D05TGFDEQACZ88 4. Details of the transaction(s): this section needs to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the PannErgy Plc. financial instrument, ordinary shares type of instrument Identification code HU0000089867 b) Nature of the transaction sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) HUF 1083,85 12,000 pcs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 12,000 pcs - Price HUF 1083,85 e) Date of the transaction 25/10/2022 f) Place of the transaction Budapest Stock Exchange

PannErgy Plc.