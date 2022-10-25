PannErgy : Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 25 October 2022
Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Pursuant to Section 199 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in compliance with its obligation to publish extraordinary notices under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, PannErgy Plc. - in its own name and on behalf of Mr. Attila Juhász, member of the Management Board
hereby informs the stakeholders of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
FCI Kompozit Szigetelő Kft., Managing Director: Attila Juhász
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Management Board
b)
Initial notification /
initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, the emission allowance market participant, the auction platform, the
auctioneer or the auction monitor
a)
Name
PannErgy Plc.
b)
LEI
529900D05TGFDEQACZ88
4.
Details of the transaction(s): this section needs to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a)
Description of the
PannErgy Plc.
financial instrument,
ordinary shares
type of instrument
Identification code
HU0000089867
b)
Nature of the transaction
sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
HUF 1083,85
12,000 pcs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
12,000 pcs
- Price
HUF 1083,85
e)
Date of the transaction
25/10/2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Budapest Stock Exchange
PannErgy Plc.
PannErgy Plc.
VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43
H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em.
EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377
Hungary
CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB
South Buda Business Park
HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005
Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618
EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005
Phone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373
Disclaimer
PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 18:26:05 UTC.