  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. PannErgy Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
1080.00 HUF   +0.47%
02:27pPannergy : Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
10/23Pannergy : Treasury share transactions
PU
10/18Pannergy : Issuer statement on the editorial of the index.hu news portal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

10/25/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 25 October 2022

Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to Section 199 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and in compliance with its obligation to publish extraordinary notices under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, PannErgy Plc. - in its own name and on behalf of Mr. Attila Juhász, member of the Management Board

  • hereby informs the stakeholders of a transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

FCI Kompozit Szigetelő Kft., Managing Director: Attila Juhász

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification /

initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, the emission allowance market participant, the auction platform, the

auctioneer or the auction monitor

a)

Name

PannErgy Plc.

b)

LEI

529900D05TGFDEQACZ88

4.

Details of the transaction(s): this section needs to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description of the

PannErgy Plc.

financial instrument,

ordinary shares

type of instrument

Identification code

HU0000089867

b)

Nature of the transaction

sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

HUF 1083,85

12,000 pcs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

12,000 pcs

- Price

HUF 1083,85

e)

Date of the transaction

25/10/2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Budapest Stock Exchange

PannErgy Plc.

PannErgy Plc.

VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em.

EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

Hungary

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

South Buda Business Park

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Phone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
