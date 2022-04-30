PannErgy : ESG Report 04/30/2022 | 03:27pm EDT Send by mail :

PannErgy Plc. Sustainability Management and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Summary and Report 2021 29 April 2022 Introduction PannErgy Group, ESG Report for 2021 (GRI 1) Today, PannErgy Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to in itself or together with its scope of consolidation as the "Company" or "PannErgy"; registered office: 1117 Budapest, Budafoki Street 56.; company registration number: 01-10-041618; tax number: 10558377-2-43, website: www.pannergy.com)released its Sustainability Management and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Summary and Report for the 2021 business year. This is the Company's first such independent report (hereinafter referred to as the "ESG Report" or the "Sustainability Report"). In addition to the data contained in the audited and consolidated financial statements prepared by the Company's management in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) for the period ending on 31 December 2021 and submitted for the General Meeting's approval, this ESG Report also presents the environmental and social impacts of the PannErgy Group's operations during the relevant time period, as well as the Company's strategy and actions with regards to sustainability and environmental protection. The PannErgy Group believes that is extremely important to determine the influence and impact its activities have on the environment and on society as a whole. The objective of this Sustainability Report is to provide such information to investors and market participants. In this Sustainability Report, the Company provides deeper and more detailed disclosures, focusing on climate change, climate risk, and sustainable development. As a renewable energy producer and a major contributor to carbon footprint reductions, the Company sees ESG as a significant opportunity for establishing a framework to identify non-financial aspects that may have a material impact on the performance of an investment, including the assessment and presentation of new non-financial risks. In recognition of the Company's efforts in the field of renewable energy and sustainability, PannErgy Plc. was awarded the "Award for Responsibility, Sustainability and Corporate Governance" at the BSE Budapest Stock Exchange "Best of BSE 2021" awards ceremony. PannErgy for the Energy of the Future "Our goal is to become the leading geothermal energy company in the Carpathian Basin, by harnessing and producing the cleanest forms of renewable energy." "Our goal is to provide sustainable solutions that offer the opportunity to alleviate our energy needs in the long run, showing a way out of hydrocarbon-based energy dependence. Considering the existing demand and our efforts to maintain ecological balance, I am confident that our Company will take advantage of the opportunities provided by innovation and technology, continuing its operations as a greener energy provider." Dénes Gyimóthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer 1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction to the Company ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 4 2.1 The PannErgy Group's core operations (GRI 2 Disc. 2-1, 2-6, 2-7) ................................................................................................................................ 4 2.2 The evolution of the Company's renewable energy production (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) .................................................................................................. 4 2.3 PannErgy Group's key operational and financial data for 2021 (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) .................................................................................................. 7 2.4 Group organisational structure (GRI 2 Disc. 2-2, 2-6) ......................................................................................................................................................... 8 2.5 Products and services (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 9 2.5.1 Production and sale of renewable energy (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) ..................................................................................................................................... 9 2.5.2 Implementing geothermal projects (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) ............................................................................................................................................... 10 2.5.3 Real estate development (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) .................................................................................................................................................................... 11 3 The Company's ESG strategy and ESG reporting plans (GRI 103-302) .................................................................................................................................... 12 4 Corporate governance ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 13 4.1 Corporate sustainability strategy, mission, vision (GRI 102-13, 102-16, 201-2) ................................................................................................. 13 4.2 The Company's objectives in relation to ESG reporting (GRI 2 Disc. 2-13, 2-14, 2-17) ..................................................................................... 14 4.3 The impact of sustainability risks on assets and liabilities ............................................................................................................................................ 15 4.3.1 Impact on asset lifetime (GRI 201-2) ............................................................................................................................................................................... 15 4.3.2 Impact on operating permits and licenses (GRI 307-1) ........................................................................................................................................... 15 4.3.3 The potential impact of sustainability on financing (GRI 103-203, 201-2) ..................................................................................................... 15 4.3.4 The going concern principle and related disclosures (GRI 201-2) ..................................................................................................................... 16 4.4 PannErgy Plc.'s integrated management system and corporate governance (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9, 2-10) ......................................................... 16 4.4.1 Management Board (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9, 2-10, 2-11, 2-12, 2-13, 2-16, 2-17, 2-18) ............................................................................................ 16 4.4.2 Audit Committee (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9, 2-27) ........................................................................................................................................................................ 18 4.4.3 Other committees (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9) .................................................................................................................................................................................. 18 4.4.4 Auditor (GRI 2 Disc. 2-27) ..................................................................................................................................................................................................... 18 4.4.5 The Company's disclosure policy (GRI 2 Disc. 2-27) ................................................................................................................................................. 19 4.4.6 The Company's insider trading policy (GRI 2 Disc. 2-27) ....................................................................................................................................... 19 4.4.7 Exercising shareholder rights, presence at the General Meeting (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9, 2-27) .......................................................................... 19 4.4.8 Internal control systems (GRI 2 Disc. 2-27) .................................................................................................................................................................. 22 4.4.9 Remuneration policy (GRI 2 Disc. 2-19) ......................................................................................................................................................................... 22 4.4.10 Statement on remuneration (GRI 2 Disc. 2-20, 2-21) ............................................................................................................................................... 23 4.4.11 Conflicts of interest (GRI 2 Disc. 2-15) ............................................................................................................................................................................ 24 4.5 The members of the Management Board (GRI 2 Disc. 2-9, 2-10, 2-11, 2-12) ........................................................................................................ 25 5 OUR CONSOLIDATED SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE ............................................................................................................................................................. 26 5.1 PannErgy Group's greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions savings balance (GRI 3 Disc. 3-3, GRI 302-3, 302-4, 302-5, GRI 305-4, 305-5, 305-6, 305-7) ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 26 5.2 Energy production and water extraction (GRI 3 Discl. 3-3, GRI 303-1, 303-2, 303-3) ...................................................................................... 28 5.3 Other water use ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 29 5.4 Soil and water conservation ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 29 5.5 Emissions and air pollution control ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 30 5.5.1 Air quality of geothermal project ....................................................................................................................................................................................... 30 5.5.2 Electromobility and vehicle emissions ............................................................................................................................................................................ 30 5.6 Waste management ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 30 5.7 The impact of climate change on PannErgy's heat markets (GRI 3 Disc. 3-3, GRI 302-4) ................................................................................ 30 5.7.1 PannErgy for the prevention of climate change (GRI 2 Disc. 2-22, GRI 302-5, GRI 305-2) ...................................................................... 31 5.7.2 Operations involving carbon savings (GRI 302-1, 302-5, GRI 305-1, 305-2) ................................................................................................. 32 6 OUR SOCIAL PERFORMANCE ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 34 6.1 Our stakeholders (GRI 2, Disc. 2-28) ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 34 6.2 Authorities and supervisory bodies (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ................................................................................................................................................... 34 6.3 Our shareholders (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 35 6.3.1 Ownership structure, shareholdings and voting rights (GRI 2 Disc. 2-1, 2-9) ............................................................................................... 35 6.3.2 List of shareholders with shareholdings over 5% at the end of the period (GRI 2 Disc. 2-1, 2-9) ........................................................ 35 6.4 Membership associations (GRI 2 Disc. 2-28) ........................................................................................................................................................................ 36 6.5 Our suppliers and subcontractors (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ....................................................................................................................................................... 36 6.6 Our customers (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 37 6.7 Employees and company culture (GRI 2 Disc. 2-7, 2-8, 2-29, 2-30) ........................................................................................................................... 37 6.7.1 PannErgy Group employees, fluctuation (GRI 2 Disc. 2-7) ..................................................................................................................................... 37 6.7.2 Workers who are not employees (GRI 2 Disc. 2-8) .................................................................................................................................................... 40 6.7.3 Communication with employees (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29, 2-30) ...................................................................................................................................... 41 6.7.4 Corporate culture (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ................................................................................................................................................................................ 41 6.7.5 Corporate security, employee health and safety (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ................................................................................................................... 41 6.7.6 Employee training (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) .............................................................................................................................................................................. 42 6.7.7 Regulations (GRI 2 Disc. 2-27) ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 42 6.8 Local communities/Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) (GRI 2 Disc. 2-29) ..................................................................................................... 43 7 THE COMPANY'S ESG REPORTING, GRI STANDARDS ..................................................................................................................................................................... 45 7.1 Frequency of sustainability reports (GRI 2 Disc. 2-3, 2-4, 2-6) .................................................................................................................................... 45 7.2 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) disclosures (GRI 1) ...................................................................................................................................................... 45 7.3 External assurance, contact (GRI 2 Disc. 2-5) ...................................................................................................................................................................... 45 7.4 The Company's ESG development schedule (GRI 2 Disc. 2-22) ................................................................................................................................... 46 7.5 Material topics for ESG reporting (GRI 3 Disc. 3-1, 3-2, 3-3) ......................................................................................................................................... 47 7.5.1 GRI standards for determining materials topics ......................................................................................................................................................... 47 7.5.2 Process of identifying material topics (GRI 3 Discl. 3-1) ......................................................................................................................................... 47 7.5.3 List of material topics (GRI 3 Disc. 3-2) .......................................................................................................................................................................... 48 7.5.4 Managing the material topics (GRI 3 Disc. 3-3) ........................................................................................................................................................... 49

8 GRI CONTENT INDEX ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 50 2 Introduction to the Company PannErgy Plc. uses clean and renewable energy solutions to build the future, giving every generation the opportunity to create value by applying the principles of environmental protection and sustainability. The Company has set itself the goal of becoming a market leader in the Central and Eastern European region through the use of geothermal energy, which provides significant economical, and ecological value for now and in the future. In addition to PannErgy Plc.'s green energy activities and its regional leadership role in deep geothermal heat production, the Company is also committed to protecting the environment, and is a prominent advocate of combating climate change. 2.1 The PannErgy Group's core operations (GRI 2 Disc. 2-1, 2-6, 2-7) PannErgy Plc. is an public limited corporation entity listed at the Budapest Stock Exchange, included in the BUX basket, and a premium share issuer. Its core activities involve the extraction, sale and utilization for energy generation of one of Europe's most significant thermal water resources and, in particular, renewable geothermal energy. In connection with its operations related to geothermal energy, the Company performs productive operations in the field of renewable energy in Miskolc, Győr, Szentlőrinc and Berekfürdő (in Hungary only). In the framework of selling the thermal energy produced, the Company cultivates long-term contractual relationships with its partners. Sales to local district heating companies are made at the official heating rates set annually by the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority for a one-year period starting on 1 October, while sales to industrial customers served directly are made at individually determined free-market value. As of 31 December 2021, the PannErgy Group has 18 employees, while the annual average statistical headcount for 2021 is 23. PannErgy Plc. has its registered office, headquarters in Hungary at H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. Its company registration number is 01-10-041618, and its tax number is 10558377-2-43. The Company operates in a holding structure. See Chapter 2.4 for detailed information about the subsidiaries. PannErgy Group's business operations are limited to Hungary. It has no business interests, and maintains no business units, in any other country. 2.2 The evolution of the Company's renewable energy production (GRI 2 Disc. 2-6) These days, environmental protection and sustainability are becoming increasingly important. Regulators and market players are beginning to fully recognise the vital importance of these areas, and their role in shaping the future. It is evident that PannErgy was well ahead of its time in understanding the importance of this segment, almost 15 years in advance. In 2007, when formulating its new corporate strategy to shareholders, the Company's management opted to focus on renewable energy production as a core activity, while scaling back plastics manufacture, which was more harmful to the environment. The PannErgy Group is still committed to implementing its long-term strategy focusing on the utilization of renewable energy sources. The focus of the strategy is to become the region's dominant company in the utilization of geothermal energy, to maintain this position and to provide highly reliable environmentally friendly services that are free of geopolitical risks to the Hungarian population, as well as to the industrial and institutional market in Hungary, while continuing to create shareholder value. The Company is fully committed to the utilisation of one of the most active thermal water sources in Europe for the production of energy. Since geothermal heat can be utilised by households and industrial consumers in the long-term, the environmentally sound investment projects implemented by PannErgy could enable significant reductions in expenditures relating to energy and greenhouse gas emission quotas. In spite of temporary and intermittent set-backs, the increase in the demand for energy is unstoppable in the long term, while the resources, both domestic and global, are limited. Professional and efficient geothermal energy production is not only a form of utilization of a largely untapped source of energy, but also one of the most environmentally friendly and cleanest form of energy generation. The European Union has not only come to welcome such forms of energy generation, but it is now guiding Member States, including Hungary, by way of a strictly regulated program and clear-cut objectives. That said, it is important to note that the production of renewable energy from deep geothermal wells is not an easy task, with numerous professional challenges hindering the implementation of projects and their safe and efficient operation. PannErgy enjoys a strong competitive advantage in this specialised field, with decades of experience and a proven track record of success in financial, operational and environmental projects. The table below presents the most significant milestones. This is an excerpt of the original content. 