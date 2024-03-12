Please also make sure to bring the documents and powers of attorney required to verify your identity and right of representation.

Based on the records in the share register, the Management Board shall enable shareholders or their proxies to properly exercise their voting rights by each share at the venue of the General Meeting after they have identified themselves and signed the attendance sheet.

Subject to meeting the relevant preconditions, shareholders shall have the right to participate, to request information within the limits specified, and to make remarks and proposals at the General Meeting. Shareholders are entitled, if holding shares with voting rights, to vote.

Pursuant to Section 28 of the Company's Articles of Association, each ordinary share with a face value of HUF 20 entitles shareholders to cast one vote.

Upon written request, the Management Board shall provide the necessary information to all shareholders in connection with the items placed on the agenda of the General Meeting at least 8 (eight) days before the scheduled date of the General Meeting. The Management Board may refuse to provide such information if it is of the opinion that doing so would infringe upon the Company's business secrets. The right of shareholders to information shall not include their entitlement to inspect the Company's books and other business documents.

Shareholders representing at least one percent (1%) of the votes may request the Management Board in writing - by submitting a proposition complying with the rules on the agenda's level of detail - to add an item to the agenda of the General Meeting, or may propose a draft resolution in connection with an item on - or to be added to - the agenda. Shareholders representing at least one percent of all votes may exercise such right within 8 (eight) days of the publication of the notice on convening the General Meeting. The Management Board shall publish a notice on the supplemented agenda or draft resolutions tabled by the shareholders after being informed of the proposal. The issue identified in the notice shall be deemed to be an item placed on the agenda.

Information on the amount of the planned reduction of the share capital, the reason for it and how it will be carried out (Ptk. 3:309 (2))

The purpose (reason) of the reduction of share capital: to increase another element of the Company's equity.

Amount of share capital reduction:

Reducing the share capital by HUF 40,000,000 (forty million forints) to HUF 360,000,000 (three hundred and sixty million forints), by cancelling 2,000,000 (two million pieces) of registered dematerialized ordinary shares owned by the Company (treasury shares) having a nominal value of HUF 20 (twenty forints) each.

How to execute the share capital reduction:

Reduction of the number of the Company's 20,000,000 registered dematerialized ordinary shares with a nominal value of HUF 20 (twenty forints) each, representing a single series of shares with equal and identical membership rights attached, by 2,000,000 (two million) pieces, by cancelling shares held by the Company (treasury shares).

