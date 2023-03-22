PannErgy : GM – Proposals 1

Tax number: 13076858-2-41
Chamber of Auditors registration number: 004410
Registered office: H-1026 Budapest, Szilágyi Erzsébet fasor 79. fszt. 3.
Data of natural person:
Gábor Merkel - Auditor, Member of the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors
Chamber of Auditors membership number: 007363
Auditor ID Number: 009059
Home address: H-2143 Kistarcsa, Király Andor utca 23.
Mother's name: Mária Erzsébet Nagy
Date and place of birth: Budapest, 15.11.1978
Tax ID: 8408601032
The General Meeting has established the annual remuneration of the permanent auditor as a maximum amount of HUF 7,500,000 + VAT in relation to the auditing of the individual and consolidated annual reports, equally prepared in conformance to the EU IFRSs. The other essential conditions of contracting with the permanent auditor shall be identical to the terms and conditions agreed earlier. The General Meeting has requested the Audit Committee to prepare the contract to be concluded with the permanent auditor, and the Board of Directors to sign the contract.
Resolution No. 2023.03.21./9 of the Management Board of PannErgy Plc.
In connection with item 11 of the agenda, the Management Board proposes that the General Meeting approve the change of the registered office of the Company, based on which, starting from 1 June 2023 as the effective date, the Company's new registered office: shall be located at H-1112 Budapest, Boldizsár u. 2.
Resolution No. 2023.03.21./10 of the Management Board of PannErgy Plc.
Regarding agenda item no. 12, the Management Board proposes to the General Meeting to recall Audit Committee Member Benedek Balázs Bokorovics as of 14 April 2023, and simultaneously to elect Kálmán Rencsár (home address: H-6320 Solt, Posta utca 51.; mother's maiden name:
Gabriella Siling) as member of the Audit Committee as of 14 April 2023 for an indefinite term.
Resolution No. 2023.03.21./11 of the Management Board of PannErgy Plc.
In connection with item 13 of the agenda, the Management Board puts forward the amendment of the Articles of Association, on the grounds of electing the auditor for the business year 2023 according to agenda item 10., and the election of a member of the Audit Committee in the framework of agenda item no 12.
Resolution No. 2023.03.21./12 of the Management Board of PannErgy Plc.
In connection with item 14 of the agenda, the Management Board proposes the amendment of certain provisions of the Articles of Association due to the practice developed in the Company's operation and the change in the person and position of the Company's CEO.
KELER CAPS number: 10162