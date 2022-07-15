PannErgy : Quarterly Production Report

PannErgy Plc. publishes a production report on a quarterly basis, presenting green energy production and utilisation. In the report, the Company presents the green heat sales figures of its key geothermal energy production systems in the reporting period, and additional useful information.
Information about the consolidated production
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Figure 1
Consolidated volume of heat sold (GJ)
The chart presents the aggregate volume of heat sold by the Miskolc, Győr, Szentlőrinc and Berekfürdő projects, in a
monthly breakdown.
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2022 TARGET
January
172,758
205,199
209,999
209,678
221,966
197,923
226,924
February
177,533
174,300
203,484
213,855
194,173
199,600
198,411
March
194,634
199,090
215,693
189,195
211,762
209,267
220,684
Q1
544,925
578,589
629,176
612,728
627,901
606,790
646,020
April
171,294
104,033
160,548
130,407
192,053
207,260
173,906
May
79,700
56,758
129,300
89,190
96,333
78,637
87,733
June
45,936
41,641
50,780
53,394
38,595
58,952
53,910
Q2
296,930
202,432
340,628
272,991
326,981
344,849
315,549
July
44,865
51,247
52,406
45,297
42,919
August
36,709
36,794
42,415
39,205
48,023
September
61,502
53,650
63,731
64,096
53,870
Q3
143,076
141,691
158,552
148,598
144,812
0
163,654
October
141,270
119,652
159,888
136,460
178,385
November
204,045
180,263
206,686
205,417
197,872
December
205,251
213,267
221,248
225,688
221,198
Q4
550,566
513,182
587,822
567,565
597,455
0
626,790
ANNUAL TOTAL
1,535,497
1,435,894
1,716,178
1,601,882
1,697,148
951,639
1,752,012
Figure 2
Table of consolidated volume of heat sold (GJ) and relevant target data
2022
PannErgy Plc.
Quarterly Production Report - 2022 Q2
30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5-10
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Figure 3
Average temperatures in 2017-2021
The weather in the period under review represented a Group-level heating potential comparable to the corresponding period in 2021 and to the average of recent years. Over this period, April showed above-average heating demand, while May showed less favourable demand.
A comparison of the 2022 Q2 heat sales figures with the average values of the same period in historical years indicates that the Company accomplished record heat sales in the period under review, exceeding the base period value by 5.5%. The Company also exceeded the quarterly target by approximately 9.3%. This outstanding performance was primarily due to the Company's ongoing investments into increasing efficiency, operational safety and capacity expansion.
In consideration of the information presented in this production report, the Company confirms the expected fulfilment of the consolidated HUF 3,250-3,350 million EBITDA target range published previously (30 March 2022) for the 2022 business year.
Main projects
Miskolc Geothermal Project
(Miskolci Geotermia Kft., Kuala Kft.)
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Figure 4
Volume of heat sold in Miskolc (GJ)
The Geothermal System of Miskolc sold a total of 154,988 GJ of thermal energy in 2022 Q2, which exceeds the average of the corresponding period of previous years, but is still 4.9% short of the heat sales achieved in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the less favourable weather conditions in May relative to the base.
Győr Geothermal Projects
(DD Energy Kft., Arrabona Koncessziós Kft.)
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Figure 5
Volume of heat sold in Győr (GJ)
The Geothermal System of Győr sold a historic record volume of 186,540 GJ of thermal energy in 2022 Q2, representing a rise of 15.8% year-on-year. The primary reasons for the increase were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.
Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc
(Szentlőrinci Geotermia Kft.)
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Figure 6
Volume of heat sold in Szentlőrinc (GJ)
In Szentlőrinc, the volume of heat sold in the period under review (2,969 GJ) was 6.6% higher than in the base period. The Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc serves the entire heat demand of the local district heating system on its own. Therefore, the weather sensitivity of the geothermal heat input may be significantly higher than that of district heating systems based on complex heat sources.
Miscellaneous
PannErgy for the prevention of climate change
In line with global efforts, Hungary intends to take resolute action against climate change. The key energy sector action plan for these efforts is the new National Energy Strategy (NES) published in January 2020, which supersedes a similar strategy published in 2011. The NES presents the future of the Hungarian energy sector for the period until 2030 and, at the same time, it provides an outlook for the following decade. The NES takes into account the requirement of the European Union stating that the economies of EU Member States must become climate-neutral by 2050.
The NES is committed to decarbonisation, providing ample leeway for the further proliferation of green and other, emission-free energy production solutions. NES objectives related to the geothermal energy production represented by PannErgy:
reducing Hungary's gas consumption and thus its reliance on energy imports;
giving preference to district heating systems;
