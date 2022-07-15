Log in
    PANNERGY   HU0000089866

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
978.00 HUF   -1.41%
PANNERGY : Quarterly Production Report
PU
PANNERGY : Event calendar for 2022 - modification
PU
PANNERGY : Quarterly Production Report - 2022.Q2
PU
PannErgy : Quarterly Production Report

07/15/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
PannErgy Plc.

QUARTERLY PRODUCTION REPORT 2022 Q2

15 July 2022

2022

PannErgy Plc.

Quarterly Production Report - 2022 Q2

Introduction

PannErgy Plc. publishes a production report on a quarterly basis, presenting green energy production and utilisation. In the report, the Company presents the green heat sales figures of its key geothermal energy production systems in the reporting period, and additional useful information.

  1. Information about the consolidated production

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Figure 1

Consolidated volume of heat sold (GJ)

The chart presents the aggregate volume of heat sold by the Miskolc, Győr, Szentlőrinc and Berekfürdő projects, in a

monthly breakdown.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2022 TARGET

January

172,758

205,199

209,999

209,678

221,966

197,923

226,924

February

177,533

174,300

203,484

213,855

194,173

199,600

198,411

March

194,634

199,090

215,693

189,195

211,762

209,267

220,684

Q1

544,925

578,589

629,176

612,728

627,901

606,790

646,020

April

171,294

104,033

160,548

130,407

192,053

207,260

173,906

May

79,700

56,758

129,300

89,190

96,333

78,637

87,733

June

45,936

41,641

50,780

53,394

38,595

58,952

53,910

Q2

296,930

202,432

340,628

272,991

326,981

344,849

315,549

July

44,865

51,247

52,406

45,297

42,919

August

36,709

36,794

42,415

39,205

48,023

September

61,502

53,650

63,731

64,096

53,870

Q3

143,076

141,691

158,552

148,598

144,812

0

163,654

October

141,270

119,652

159,888

136,460

178,385

November

204,045

180,263

206,686

205,417

197,872

December

205,251

213,267

221,248

225,688

221,198

Q4

550,566

513,182

587,822

567,565

597,455

0

626,790

ANNUAL TOTAL

1,535,497

1,435,894

1,716,178

1,601,882

1,697,148

951,639

1,752,012

Figure 2

Table of consolidated volume of heat sold (GJ) and relevant target data

2

2022

PannErgy Plc.

Quarterly Production Report - 2022 Q2

30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5-10

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Figure 3

Average temperatures in 2017-2021

The weather in the period under review represented a Group-level heating potential comparable to the corresponding period in 2021 and to the average of recent years. Over this period, April showed above-average heating demand, while May showed less favourable demand.

A comparison of the 2022 Q2 heat sales figures with the average values of the same period in historical years indicates that the Company accomplished record heat sales in the period under review, exceeding the base period value by 5.5%. The Company also exceeded the quarterly target by approximately 9.3%. This outstanding performance was primarily due to the Company's ongoing investments into increasing efficiency, operational safety and capacity expansion.

In consideration of the information presented in this production report, the Company confirms the expected fulfilment of the consolidated HUF 3,250-3,350 million EBITDA target range published previously (30 March 2022) for the 2022 business year.

3

2022

PannErgy Plc.

Quarterly Production Report - 2022 Q2

  1. Main projects

Miskolc Geothermal Project

(Miskolci Geotermia Kft., Kuala Kft.)

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Figure 4

Volume of heat sold in Miskolc (GJ)

The Geothermal System of Miskolc sold a total of 154,988 GJ of thermal energy in 2022 Q2, which exceeds the average of the corresponding period of previous years, but is still 4.9% short of the heat sales achieved in the same period of 2021, mainly due to the less favourable weather conditions in May relative to the base.

Győr Geothermal Projects

(DD Energy Kft., Arrabona Koncessziós Kft.)

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Figure 5

Volume of heat sold in Győr (GJ)

4

2022

PannErgy Plc.

Quarterly Production Report - 2022 Q2

The Geothermal System of Győr sold a historic record volume of 186,540 GJ of thermal energy in 2022 Q2, representing a rise of 15.8% year-on-year. The primary reasons for the increase were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.

Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc

(Szentlőrinci Geotermia Kft.)

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Figure 6

Volume of heat sold in Szentlőrinc (GJ)

In Szentlőrinc, the volume of heat sold in the period under review (2,969 GJ) was 6.6% higher than in the base period. The Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc serves the entire heat demand of the local district heating system on its own. Therefore, the weather sensitivity of the geothermal heat input may be significantly higher than that of district heating systems based on complex heat sources.

  1. Miscellaneous

PannErgy for the prevention of climate change

In line with global efforts, Hungary intends to take resolute action against climate change. The key energy sector action plan for these efforts is the new National Energy Strategy (NES) published in January 2020, which supersedes a similar strategy published in 2011. The NES presents the future of the Hungarian energy sector for the period until 2030 and, at the same time, it provides an outlook for the following decade. The NES takes into account the requirement of the European Union stating that the economies of EU Member States must become climate-neutral by 2050.

The NES is committed to decarbonisation, providing ample leeway for the further proliferation of green and other, emission-free energy production solutions. NES objectives related to the geothermal energy production represented by PannErgy:

  • reducing Hungary's gas consumption and thus its reliance on energy imports;
  • giving preference to district heating systems;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
