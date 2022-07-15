PannErgy : Quarterly Production Report

The Geothermal System of Győr sold a historic record volume of 186,540 GJ of thermal energy in 2022 Q2, representing a rise of 15.8% year-on-year. The primary reasons for the increase were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.

Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc

(Szentlőrinci Geotermia Kft.)

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Figure 6

Volume of heat sold in Szentlőrinc (GJ)

In Szentlőrinc, the volume of heat sold in the period under review (2,969 GJ) was 6.6% higher than in the base period. The Geothermal Facility of Szentlőrinc serves the entire heat demand of the local district heating system on its own. Therefore, the weather sensitivity of the geothermal heat input may be significantly higher than that of district heating systems based on complex heat sources.

Miscellaneous

PannErgy for the prevention of climate change

In line with global efforts, Hungary intends to take resolute action against climate change. The key energy sector action plan for these efforts is the new National Energy Strategy (NES) published in January 2020, which supersedes a similar strategy published in 2011. The NES presents the future of the Hungarian energy sector for the period until 2030 and, at the same time, it provides an outlook for the following decade. The NES takes into account the requirement of the European Union stating that the economies of EU Member States must become climate-neutral by 2050.

The NES is committed to decarbonisation, providing ample leeway for the further proliferation of green and other, emission-free energy production solutions. NES objectives related to the geothermal energy production represented by PannErgy:

reducing Hungary's gas consumption and thus its reliance on energy imports;

giving preference to district heating systems;

5