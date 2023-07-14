PannErgy Plc.
QUARTERLY PRODUCTION REPORT 2023 Q2
14 July 2023
2023
Quarterly Production Report - 2023 Q2
Introduction
PannErgy Plc. publishes a production report on a quarterly basis, presenting green energy production and utilisation. In the report, PannErgy presents the green heat sales figures of its key geothermal energy production systems in the reporting period, and additional useful information.
- Consolidated production information
Figure 1
Consolidated quantity of heat sold (GJ)
The chart presents the aggregate volume of heat sold across all operational projects, in a monthly breakdown
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023 TARGET
January
209,999
209,678
221,966
197,923
232,696
February
203,484
213,855
194,173
199,600
193,988
March
215,693
189,195
211,762
209,267
211,365
Q1
629,176
612,728
627,901
606,790
638,049
627,259
April
160,548
130,407
192,053
207,861
192,834
May
129,300
89,190
96,333
78,637
92,125
June
50,780
53,394
38,595
58,955
56,645
Q2
340,628
272,991
326,981
345,453
341,604
322,084
July
52,406
45,297
42,919
56,299
August
42,415
39,205
48,023
54,838
September
63,731
64,096
53,870
90,033
Q3
158,552
148,598
144,812
201,170
193,174
October
159,888
136,460
180,427
179,453
November
206,686
205,417
197,872
224,871
December
221,248
225,688
221,198
226,770
Q4
587,822
567,565
599,497
631,094
647,180
Total
1,716,178
1,601,882
1,699,190
1,784,507
979,652
1,789,697
Figure 2
Consolidated actual and target volumes of heat sold, in a table format (GJ)
Figure 3
Average temperatures
The weather in the period under review represented a Group-level heating potential comparable to the corresponding period in 2022 and to the average of recent years.
A comparison of the 2023 Q2 heat sales figures with the average values of the corresponding periods in historical years indicates that, in the period under review, the output realised by PannErgy was close to the record heat sales of the base period, falling only 1.1% short of the base period value. PannErgy exceeded the quarterly target by approximately 6.1%. This outstanding performance was primarily due to favourable weather conditions and the Group's ongoing investments into increasing efficiency, operational safety and capacity expansion.
In consideration of the information presented in this production report, PannErgy confirms the expected fulfilment of the consolidated HUF 3,950-4,150 million EBITDA target range published previously (13 January 2023) for the 2023 business year.
- Major projects
Miskolc Geothermal Project
(Miskolci Geotermia Kft., Kuala Kft.)
Figure 4
Volume of heat sold in Miskolc (GJ)
The Geothermal System of Miskolc sold a total of 138,873 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q2, which is in line with the average values for the corresponding periods of previous years, but is 10.4% below the heat sales achieved in the same period of 2022, mainly due to temporary technical capacity constraints.
Győr Geothermal Projects
(DD Energy Kft., Arrabona Koncessziós Kft.)
Figure 5
Volume of heat sold in Győr (GJ)
The Geothermal System of Győr sold a historic seasonal record of 199,360 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q2, representing a rise of 6.5% year-on-year. The primary reasons for the increase were the investment activity in recent periods, favourable weather conditions and the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.
- Miscellaneous
Impact of climate change and the European energy crisis on PannErgy's heat markets
One of the tangible effects of climate change in Hungary manifests itself in the form of frequent volatile and extreme changes in weather conditions, including ambient temperatures, and a rise in the average temperature of winter months from the historically cold, steadily sub-zero range to markedly above the freezing point. These changes are not expected to have an adverse impact on the output of geothermal heat generation. In fact, taking the average over a horizon of several years, the perspectives of input into district heating systems seem favourable. This is due to the fact that daily geothermal heat sales can be maximised even when outside temperatures are above freezing point during the heating season. At the same time, the potential decrease in demand for heat during the transitional seasons may be offset or even surpassed by the growth in the potential of the increasingly mild winter periods.
The demand for energy in the large district heating systems supplied by the PannErgy Group is far greater than the amount of geothermal energy that can be fed into those systems. Accordingly, any changes in demand for heat in those heating systems stemming from climate change have no perceivable effect on PannErgy Group, and the Company does not expect any trend-like negative effects in the future either.
The primary goal of PannErgy is to utilise its substantial uncommitted thermal capacities in addition to those currently used, which is expected to further reduce sensitivity to ambient temperature changes.
Radically increased hydrocarbon prices, supply uncertainties and significant carbon dioxide emission quota costs have further increased the competitiveness of geothermal energy, making its relevance undisputable.
The most important areas for potentially utilising free thermal capacities include:
- implementation of energy efficiency and optimisation projects with existing customers;
- cold energy projects for the utilisation of the so-called 'summer' heat;
- connection of new customers indirectly through district heating systems or directly to the geothermal systems on the primary or the secondary (return) sides; and
- technical, energy and R&D projects aimed at the improvement of heat production efficiency.
In addition to combating climate change, PannErgy also makes a significant contribution to reducing Hungary's and Europe's fossil fuel dependency, which is even more exacerbated by the ongoing armed conflicts.
PannErgy Plc.
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
