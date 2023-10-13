PannErgy Plc.

QUARTERLY PRODUCTION REPORT 2023 Q3

13 October 2023

PannErgy Nyrt.

Quarterly Production Report - 2023 Q3

Introduction

PannErgy Plc. publishes a production report on a quarterly basis, presenting green energy production and utilisation. In the report, PannErgy presents the green heat sales figures of its key geothermal energy production systems in the reporting period, and additional useful information.

  1. Consolidated production information

Figure 1

Consolidated quantity of heat sold (GJ)

The chart presents the aggregate volume of heat sold across all operational projects, in a monthly breakdown

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2023 Plan

January

209 999

209 678

221 966

197 923

232 696

February

203 484

213 855

194 173

199 600

193 989

March

215 693

189 195

211 762

209 267

211 365

Q1

629 176

612 728

627 901

606 790

638 050

627 259

April

160 548

130 407

192 053

207 861

192 834

May

129 300

89 190

96 333

78 637

92 125

June

50 780

53 394

38 595

58 955

56 645

Q2

340 628

272 991

326 981

345 453

341 604

322 084

July

52 406

45 297

42 919

56 299

50 385

August

42 415

39 205

48 023

54 838

50 659

September

63 731

64 096

53 870

90 033

53 905

Q3

158 552

148 598

144 812

201 170

154 949

193 174

October

159 888

136 460

180 427

179 453

November

206 686

205 417

197 872

224 871

December

221 248

225 688

221 198

226 770

Q4

587 822

567 565

599 497

631 094

647 180

Total

1 716 178

1 601 882

1 699 190

1 784 507

1 134 603

1 789 697

Figure 2

Consolidated actual and target volumes of heat sold, in a table format (GJ)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Figure 3

Average temperatures

The weather in the period under review represented a Group-level heating potential significantly less favourable than in the corresponding period in 2022 and compared to the average of recent years.

While the heating potential in July and August was considered seasonally normal, the average temperature in September was exceptionally high, with a national average nearly 4 degrees above the average of the past three decades and the warmest September since 1901.

A comparison of the 2023 Q3 heat sales figures with the average values of the same period in historical years indicates that PannErgy achieved average heat sales in the period under review, but significantly below the record heat sales of the base period and the target for the period. PannErgy underperformed the quarterly target by approximately 19.8% and that of the base period by around 23.0%. The average performance achieved despite adverse weather conditions was primarily due to the Group's ongoing investments into increasing efficiency, operational safety and capacity expansion.

In consideration of the information presented in this production report, PannErgy confirms the expected fulfilment of the consolidated HUF 3,950-4,150 million EBITDA target range published previously (13 January 2023) for the 2023 business year.

  1. Major projects

Miskolc Geothermal Project

(Miskolci Geotermia Kft., Kuala Kft.)

Figure 4

Volume of heat sold in Miskolc (GJ)

The Geothermal System of Miskolc sold a total of 57,505 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q3, which substantially falls short of the average of the corresponding period of previous years, and is 33.9% below the heat sales achieved in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the adverse weather conditions described above.

Győr Geothermal Projects

(DD Energy Kft., Arrabona Koncessziós Kft.)

Figure 5

Volume of heat sold in Győr (GJ)

The Geothermal System of Győr sold a total of 95,915 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q3, which is higher than the average of the corresponding period of previous years, but is 14.9% below the record value of 2022 Q3. The primary reasons for the above-average performance, achieved despite the adverse weather conditions described above, were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.

  1. Miscellaneous

Impact of climate change and the European energy crisis on PannErgy's heat markets

One of the tangible effects of climate change in Hungary manifests itself in the form of frequent volatile and extreme changes in weather conditions, including ambient temperatures, and a rise in the average temperature of winter months from the historically cold, steadily sub-zero range to markedly above the freezing point. These changes are not expected to have an adverse impact on the output of geothermal heat generation. In fact, taking the average over a horizon of several years, the perspectives of input into district heating systems seem favourable. This is due to the fact that daily geothermal heat sales can be maximised even when outside temperatures are above freezing point during the heating season. At the same time, the potential decrease in demand for heat during the transitional seasons may be offset or even surpassed by the growth in the potential of the increasingly mild winter periods.

The demand for energy in the large district heating systems supplied by the PannErgy Group is far greater than the amount of geothermal energy that can be fed into those systems. Accordingly, any changes in demand for heat in those heating systems stemming from climate change have no perceivable effect on PannErgy Group, and the Company does not expect any trend-like negative effects in the future either.

The primary goal of PannErgy is to utilise its substantial uncommitted thermal capacities in addition to those currently used, which is expected to further reduce sensitivity to ambient temperature changes.

Radically increased hydrocarbon prices, supply uncertainties and significant carbon dioxide emission quota costs have further increased the competitiveness of geothermal energy, making its relevance undisputable.

The most important areas for potentially utilising free thermal capacities include:

  • implementation of energy efficiency and optimisation projects with existing customers;
  • cold energy projects for the utilisation of the so-called 'summer' heat;
  • connection of new customers indirectly through district heating systems or directly to the geothermal systems on the primary or the secondary (return) sides; and
  • technical, energy and R&D projects aimed at the improvement of heat production efficiency.

5



