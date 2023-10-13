PannErgy Plc.
QUARTERLY PRODUCTION REPORT 2023 Q3
13 October 2023
Introduction
PannErgy Plc. publishes a production report on a quarterly basis, presenting green energy production and utilisation. In the report, PannErgy presents the green heat sales figures of its key geothermal energy production systems in the reporting period, and additional useful information.
- Consolidated production information
Figure 1
Consolidated quantity of heat sold (GJ)
The chart presents the aggregate volume of heat sold across all operational projects, in a monthly breakdown
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023 Plan
January
209 999
209 678
221 966
197 923
232 696
February
203 484
213 855
194 173
199 600
193 989
March
215 693
189 195
211 762
209 267
211 365
Q1
629 176
612 728
627 901
606 790
638 050
627 259
April
160 548
130 407
192 053
207 861
192 834
May
129 300
89 190
96 333
78 637
92 125
June
50 780
53 394
38 595
58 955
56 645
Q2
340 628
272 991
326 981
345 453
341 604
322 084
July
52 406
45 297
42 919
56 299
50 385
August
42 415
39 205
48 023
54 838
50 659
September
63 731
64 096
53 870
90 033
53 905
Q3
158 552
148 598
144 812
201 170
154 949
193 174
October
159 888
136 460
180 427
179 453
November
206 686
205 417
197 872
224 871
December
221 248
225 688
221 198
226 770
Q4
587 822
567 565
599 497
631 094
647 180
Total
1 716 178
1 601 882
1 699 190
1 784 507
1 134 603
1 789 697
Figure 2
Consolidated actual and target volumes of heat sold, in a table format (GJ)
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Figure 3
Average temperatures
The weather in the period under review represented a Group-level heating potential significantly less favourable than in the corresponding period in 2022 and compared to the average of recent years.
While the heating potential in July and August was considered seasonally normal, the average temperature in September was exceptionally high, with a national average nearly 4 degrees above the average of the past three decades and the warmest September since 1901.
A comparison of the 2023 Q3 heat sales figures with the average values of the same period in historical years indicates that PannErgy achieved average heat sales in the period under review, but significantly below the record heat sales of the base period and the target for the period. PannErgy underperformed the quarterly target by approximately 19.8% and that of the base period by around 23.0%. The average performance achieved despite adverse weather conditions was primarily due to the Group's ongoing investments into increasing efficiency, operational safety and capacity expansion.
In consideration of the information presented in this production report, PannErgy confirms the expected fulfilment of the consolidated HUF 3,950-4,150 million EBITDA target range published previously (13 January 2023) for the 2023 business year.
- Major projects
Miskolc Geothermal Project
(Miskolci Geotermia Kft., Kuala Kft.)
Figure 4
Volume of heat sold in Miskolc (GJ)
The Geothermal System of Miskolc sold a total of 57,505 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q3, which substantially falls short of the average of the corresponding period of previous years, and is 33.9% below the heat sales achieved in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the adverse weather conditions described above.
Győr Geothermal Projects
(DD Energy Kft., Arrabona Koncessziós Kft.)
Figure 5
Volume of heat sold in Győr (GJ)
2023.
PannErgy Nyrt.
Quarterly Production Report - 2023 Q3
The Geothermal System of Győr sold a total of 95,915 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q3, which is higher than the average of the corresponding period of previous years, but is 14.9% below the record value of 2022 Q3. The primary reasons for the above-average performance, achieved despite the adverse weather conditions described above, were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.
- Miscellaneous
Impact of climate change and the European energy crisis on PannErgy's heat markets
One of the tangible effects of climate change in Hungary manifests itself in the form of frequent volatile and extreme changes in weather conditions, including ambient temperatures, and a rise in the average temperature of winter months from the historically cold, steadily sub-zero range to markedly above the freezing point. These changes are not expected to have an adverse impact on the output of geothermal heat generation. In fact, taking the average over a horizon of several years, the perspectives of input into district heating systems seem favourable. This is due to the fact that daily geothermal heat sales can be maximised even when outside temperatures are above freezing point during the heating season. At the same time, the potential decrease in demand for heat during the transitional seasons may be offset or even surpassed by the growth in the potential of the increasingly mild winter periods.
The demand for energy in the large district heating systems supplied by the PannErgy Group is far greater than the amount of geothermal energy that can be fed into those systems. Accordingly, any changes in demand for heat in those heating systems stemming from climate change have no perceivable effect on PannErgy Group, and the Company does not expect any trend-like negative effects in the future either.
The primary goal of PannErgy is to utilise its substantial uncommitted thermal capacities in addition to those currently used, which is expected to further reduce sensitivity to ambient temperature changes.
Radically increased hydrocarbon prices, supply uncertainties and significant carbon dioxide emission quota costs have further increased the competitiveness of geothermal energy, making its relevance undisputable.
The most important areas for potentially utilising free thermal capacities include:
- implementation of energy efficiency and optimisation projects with existing customers;
- cold energy projects for the utilisation of the so-called 'summer' heat;
- connection of new customers indirectly through district heating systems or directly to the geothermal systems on the primary or the secondary (return) sides; and
- technical, energy and R&D projects aimed at the improvement of heat production efficiency.
