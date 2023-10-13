The Geothermal System of Győr sold a total of 95,915 GJ of thermal energy in 2023 Q3, which is higher than the average of the corresponding period of previous years, but is 14.9% below the record value of 2022 Q3. The primary reasons for the above-average performance, achieved despite the adverse weather conditions described above, were the investment activity in recent periods, as well as the Company's previously disclosed commercial agreement with GYŐR-SZOL Zrt. that ensures priority to geothermal energy.

Miscellaneous

Impact of climate change and the European energy crisis on PannErgy's heat markets

One of the tangible effects of climate change in Hungary manifests itself in the form of frequent volatile and extreme changes in weather conditions, including ambient temperatures, and a rise in the average temperature of winter months from the historically cold, steadily sub-zero range to markedly above the freezing point. These changes are not expected to have an adverse impact on the output of geothermal heat generation. In fact, taking the average over a horizon of several years, the perspectives of input into district heating systems seem favourable. This is due to the fact that daily geothermal heat sales can be maximised even when outside temperatures are above freezing point during the heating season. At the same time, the potential decrease in demand for heat during the transitional seasons may be offset or even surpassed by the growth in the potential of the increasingly mild winter periods.

The demand for energy in the large district heating systems supplied by the PannErgy Group is far greater than the amount of geothermal energy that can be fed into those systems. Accordingly, any changes in demand for heat in those heating systems stemming from climate change have no perceivable effect on PannErgy Group, and the Company does not expect any trend-like negative effects in the future either.

The primary goal of PannErgy is to utilise its substantial uncommitted thermal capacities in addition to those currently used, which is expected to further reduce sensitivity to ambient temperature changes.

Radically increased hydrocarbon prices, supply uncertainties and significant carbon dioxide emission quota costs have further increased the competitiveness of geothermal energy, making its relevance undisputable.

The most important areas for potentially utilising free thermal capacities include:

implementation of energy efficiency and optimisation projects with existing customers;

cold energy projects for the utilisation of the so-called 'summer' heat;

so-called 'summer' heat; connection of new customers indirectly through district heating systems or directly to the geothermal systems on the primary or the secondary (return) sides; and

technical, energy and R&D projects aimed at the improvement of heat production efficiency.

