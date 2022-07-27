Log in
    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
1005.00 HUF    0.00%
07:14aPANNERGY : Registration of a reduction of share capital
PU
07/24PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
07/17PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
PannErgy : Registration of a reduction of share capital

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 26 July 2022

Registration of a reduction of share capital

In accordance with Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Annex 4 of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Finance Minister, PannErgy Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság hereby provides the following information to its shareholders and the participants of the capital market.

The Company's Annual Ordinary General Meeting - held on 29 April 2022 - closing the 2021 business year decided on the reduction of the Company's share capital through General Meeting Resolution No. 10./2022. (IV.29.):

Pursuant to the ruling of the Court of Registration of the Budapest Capital Regional Court dated 25/07/2022:

The number of PannErgy Nyrt. ordinary shares (ISIN identifier: HU0000089867) decreased from

21,054,655 to 20,000,000.

Concurrently, the subscribed capital is reduced from HUF 421,093,100 to HUF 400,000,000.

Number of the Company's treasury shares after the capital reduction as at 25 July 2022: 3.808.162 shares

As a result of the share capital decrease at the Company, the voting ratios of PannErgy Nyrt. shareholders have also changed.

New voting ratios of shareholders with influence in excess of 5%:

Name

Number of shares

Ownership share (%)

Voting ratio (%)

Benji Invest

3,174,010

15,87

19.60

MVM Energetika Zrt.

1,675,745

8.38

10.35

Kálmán Rencsár

1,151,240

5.76

7.11

(direct + indirect)

PannErgy Nyrt.

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telefon: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
