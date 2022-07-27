PannErgy : Registration of a reduction of share capital

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 26 July 2022

Registration of a reduction of share capital

In accordance with Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Annex 4 of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Finance Minister, PannErgy Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság hereby provides the following information to its shareholders and the participants of the capital market.

The Company's Annual Ordinary General Meeting - held on 29 April 2022 - closing the 2021 business year decided on the reduction of the Company's share capital through General Meeting Resolution No. 10./2022. (IV.29.):

Pursuant to the ruling of the Court of Registration of the Budapest Capital Regional Court dated 25/07/2022:

The number of PannErgy Nyrt. ordinary shares (ISIN identifier: HU0000089867) decreased from

21,054,655 to 20,000,000.

Concurrently, the subscribed capital is reduced from HUF 421,093,100 to HUF 400,000,000.

Number of the Company's treasury shares after the capital reduction as at 25 July 2022: 3.808.162 shares

As a result of the share capital decrease at the Company, the voting ratios of PannErgy Nyrt. shareholders have also changed.

New voting ratios of shareholders with influence in excess of 5%: