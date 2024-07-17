EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 17 July 2024
Registration of a reduction of share capital
In accordance with Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and Annex 4 of Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII.15.) PM of the Finance Minister, PannErgy Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság hereby provides the following information to its shareholders and the participants of the capital market.
The Company's Annual Ordinary General Meeting - held on 30 April 2024 - closing the 2023 business year decided on the reduction of the Company's share capital through General Meeting Resolution No. 11./2024. (IV.30.):
Pursuant to the ruling of the Court of Registration of the Budapest Capital Regional Court dated 17/07/2024:
The number of PannErgy Nyrt. ordinary shares (ISIN identifier: HU0000089867) decreased from
20,000,000 to 18,000,000.
Concurrently, the subscribed capital is reduced from HUF 400,000,000 to HUF 360,000,000.
The Board of Directors of the Company shall arrange for the delisting of the shares.
Number of the Company's treasury shares after the capital reduction as at 17 July 2024: 2,917,620 shares
As a result of the share capital decrease at the Company, the ownership share of the shareholders of PannErgy Plc has also changed.
New ownerchip ratio of shareholders with influence in excess of 5%:
Név
Number of shares
Ownership share (%)
Voting ratio (%)
(db)
Benji Invest
3,186,010
17.700
21.12
MVM Energetika Zrt.
1,675,745
9.310
11.11
Rencsár Kálmán
1,814,241
10.079
12.03
(közvetlen+ közvetett)
PannErgy Nyrt.
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
