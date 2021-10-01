PannErgy : The official heat tariffs for the district heat supply period of 2021-2022

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 1 October 2021

The official heat tariffs for the district heat supply period of 2021-2022

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in issue 179 of 2021 of the Hungarian Official Gazette (Magyar Közlöny) the Minister for Innovation and Technology published Decree 48/2021 (Sept 30.) of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology to announce the official rates for district heat production in effect from 1 October 2021, which also affect PannErgy's subsidiaries that are subject to the central regulation of district heating rates, as follows.

in effect until 30 in effect from 1 September 2021 October 2021 Szentlőrinci Geothermal Ltd 3 654 HUF/GJ 3 791 HUF/GJ Miskolci Geothermal Ltd 2 626 HUF/GJ 2 650 HUF/GJ KUALA Ltd 2 626 HUF/GJ 2 650 HUF/GJ Arrabona Concession Ltd 3 204 HUF/GJ 3 397 HUF/GJ

In line with the new official rates for district heat production, the Company maintains its EBITDA plans for the upcoming periods - as presented in its most recent annual and semi- annual reports - in an unchanged form.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.