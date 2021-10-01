Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. PannErgy Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : The official heat tariffs for the district heat supply period of 2021-2022

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 1 October 2021

The official heat tariffs for the district heat supply period of 2021-2022

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in issue 179 of 2021 of the Hungarian Official Gazette (Magyar Közlöny) the Minister for Innovation and Technology published Decree 48/2021 (Sept 30.) of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology to announce the official rates for district heat production in effect from 1 October 2021, which also affect PannErgy's subsidiaries that are subject to the central regulation of district heating rates, as follows.

in effect until 30

in effect from 1

September 2021

October 2021

Szentlőrinci Geothermal Ltd

3 654 HUF/GJ

3 791 HUF/GJ

Miskolci Geothermal Ltd

2 626 HUF/GJ

2 650 HUF/GJ

KUALA Ltd

2 626 HUF/GJ

2 650 HUF/GJ

Arrabona Concession Ltd

3 204 HUF/GJ

3 397 HUF/GJ

In line with the new official rates for district heat production, the Company maintains its EBITDA plans for the upcoming periods - as presented in its most recent annual and semi- annual reports - in an unchanged form.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Nyrt.

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56, A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Phone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1 323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANNERGY NYRT.
03:12aPANNERGY : The official heat tariffs for the district heat supply period of 2021-2022
PU
09/27PANNERGY : concludes a HUF 2.85 billion investment credit facility agreement
PU
09/26PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
09/17PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
09/12PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
09/05PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
09/03PANNERGY : Half-yearly Report
PU
09/03Pannergy Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/29PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
08/22PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 923 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2020 236 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net Debt 2020 10 937 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,2x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 14 975 M 48,4 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart PANNERGY NYRT.
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
Attila Juhász Director
Lilla Martonfalvay Director
Katalin Gyimóthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT.18.16%48
NEXTERA ENERGY1.78%153 704
ENEL S.P.A.-17.92%80 192
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.41%75 657
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.97%66 325
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.78%64 092