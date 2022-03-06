PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 06 March 2022

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average (number) price (HUF/share) 25.02.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 913,9 28.02.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 906,9 01.03.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 922,3 02.03.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 857,9 03.03.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 4000 874,9

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 690 644 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,28% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.