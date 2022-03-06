Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. PannErgy Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  03-01
852 HUF   -1.84%
03/04PANNERGY : Changes to the implementation of the share-buyback program
PU
02/25PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02/24PANNERGY : wins prestigious ESG award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares

03/06/2022 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 06 March 2022

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

25.02.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

913,9

28.02.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

906,9

01.03.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

922,3

02.03.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

857,9

03.03.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

4000

874,9

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 690 644 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,28% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 19:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANNERGY NYRT.
03/04PANNERGY : Changes to the implementation of the share-buyback program
PU
02/25PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02/24PANNERGY : wins prestigious ESG award
PU
02/18PANNERGY : Amendment to the 2022 EBITDA plan
PU
01/14PANNERGY : Quarterly production report
PU
2021PANNERGY : Company law changes at subsidiaries
PU
2021PANNERGY : signs market maker agreement
PU
2021PANNERGY : event calendar for 2022
PU
2021PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
2021Operation of Miskolc Geothermal Project restored
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 923 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net income 2020 236 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net Debt 2020 10 937 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,2x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 14 375 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,00x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float -
Chart PANNERGY NYRT.
Duration : Period :
PannErgy Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dénes Tamás Gyimóthy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Balázs Bokorovics Chairman
Attila Juhász Director
Lilla Martonfalvay Director
Katalin Gyimóthy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANNERGY NYRT.-18.08%41
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.09%157 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%80 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.18%71 650
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.27%67 025
ENEL S.P.A.-19.53%62 887