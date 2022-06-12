PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 12 June 2022

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2022.04.29/8 of its General Meeting held on 29 April 2022, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average (number) price (HUF/share) 03.06.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 2200 997,3 07.06.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 2200 1001,8 08.06.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 2200 998,9 09.06.2022 PannErgy ordinary share 2200 998,9

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 796 817 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,78% in total.

