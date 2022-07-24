Log in
PANNERGY : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
07/15PANNERGY : Quarterly Production Report
PU
07/15PANNERGY : Event calendar for 2022 - modification
PU
PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares

07/24/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 24 July 2022

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2022.04.29/8 of its General Meeting held on 29 April 2022, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

15.07.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

988,2

18.07.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

995,1

19.07.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

996,4

20.07.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

998,9

21.07.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

997,8

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 862 817 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 23,10% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 21:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
