PannErgy : Transactions with Treasury Shares

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
date
description of the share
quantity
average price
(number)
(HUF/share)
05.05.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
2000
1150,0
08.05.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
2000
1155,0
09.05.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
2000
1147,5
10.05.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
2000
1145,0
11.05.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
2000
1152,5
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 227 800 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 21,14% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
