Budapest, 23 July 2023

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average price

(number)

(HUF/share)

14.07.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

2000

1130,0

17.07.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

3800

1129,7

18.07.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

3800

1134,8

19.07.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

3800

1140,0

20.07.2023

PannErgy ordinary share

3800

1140,0

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 369 375 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 21,85% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1112 Budapest, Boldizsár u. 2. D lépcsőház 8. em. Hungary

Budapest ONE Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

