EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 20 August 2023
Treasury share transactions
PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
date
description of the share
quantity
average price
(number)
(HUF/share)
11.08.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
3800
1257,6
14.08.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
0
0
15.08.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
0
0
16.08.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
0
0
17.08.2023
PannErgy ordinary share
0
0
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 429 125 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,15% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
PannErgy Plc
H-1112 Budapest, Boldizsár u. 2. D lépcsőház 8. em. Hungary
Budapest ONE Business Park
Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618
Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373
Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377
CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB
HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005
EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005
