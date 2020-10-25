PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 3/2020 of its General Meeting held on 7 August 2020, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
date
description of the share
quantity
average
(number)
price
(HUF/share)
18.09.2020
PannErgy ordinary share
6 000
696,0
21.09.2020
PannErgy ordinary share
7 000
683,9
22.09.2020
PannErgy ordinary share
6 000
670,7
23.09.2020
PannErgy ordinary share
7 000
683,3
24.09.2020
PannErgy ordinary share
7 000
679,4
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 825 433 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 18,17% in total.
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
