PANNERGY NYRT.

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 10/30
708 HUF   +1.14%
News 
Official Publications

PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

11/01/2020 | 04:05pm EST

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 31 October 2020

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 3/2020 of its General Meeting held on 7 August 2020, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

26.10.2020

PannErgy ordinary share

7 000

724,1

27.10.2020

PannErgy ordinary share

7 000

718,8

28.10.2020

PannErgy ordinary share

7 000

705,7

29.10.2020

PannErgy ordinary share

7 000

699,7

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 993 433 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 18,97% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 21:04:00 UTC

