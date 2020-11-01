PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 31 October 2020

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 3/2020 of its General Meeting held on 7 August 2020, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average (number) price (HUF/share) 26.10.2020 PannErgy ordinary share 7 000 724,1 27.10.2020 PannErgy ordinary share 7 000 718,8 28.10.2020 PannErgy ordinary share 7 000 705,7 29.10.2020 PannErgy ordinary share 7 000 699,7

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 3 993 433 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 18,97% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.