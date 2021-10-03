PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION
Budapest, 3 October 2021
Treasury share transactions
PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2021.04.16/6 of its General Meeting held on 16 April 2021, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.
|
date
|
description of the share
|
quantity
|
average
|
|
|
(number)
|
price
|
|
|
|
(HUF/share)
|
|
|
|
|
24.09.2021
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
4000
|
891,7
|
|
|
|
|
27.09.2021
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
4000
|
890,0
|
|
|
|
|
28.09.2021
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
4000
|
895,2
|
|
|
|
|
29.09.2021
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
4000
|
895,9
|
|
|
|
|
30.09.2021
|
PannErgy ordinary share
|
4000
|
895,9
|
|
|
|
Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 632 898 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,00% in total.
PannErgy Plc
This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.
