    PANNERGY   HU0000089867

PANNERGY NYRT.

(PANNERGY)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-17
992.00 HUF   +0.20%
PANNERGY : Treasury share transactions
PU
05/01PANNERGY : Share Repurchase Program
PU
04/30PANNERGY : ESG Report
PU
PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

05/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 22 May 2022

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2022.04.29/8 of its General Meeting held on 29 April 2022, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date

description of the share

quantity

average

(number)

price

(HUF/share)

13.05.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

1000,0

16.05.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

996,9

17.05.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

990,5

18.05.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

991,1

19.05.2022

PannErgy ordinary share

2200

993,6

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 766 017 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 22,64% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.

PannErgy Plc

H-1117 Budapest, Budafoki út 56. A lh. IV. em. Hungary

South Buda Business Park

Cégjegyzékszám / Registered number: 01-10-041618

Telephone: +36 1 323 2383; Fax: +36 1,323 2373

Adószám / VAT reg. number: 10558377-2-43 EU adóigazgatási szám / EU VAT reg. number: HU10558377

CIB BANK SWIFT: CIBHHUHB

HUF IBAN: HU53 1070 0024 0250 2106 5110 0005

EUR IBAN: HU11 1070 0024 0250 2106 5000 0005

Disclaimer

PannErgy Nyrt. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 20:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
