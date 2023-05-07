PannErgy : Treasury share transactions

EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

Budapest, 7 May 2023

Treasury share transactions

PannErgy Plc hereby advises the actors of the capital market that in line with Resolution 2023.04.28/8 of its General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, within the framework of the Share Repurchasing Program PannErgy Plc ordinary shares have been acquired at the Budapest Stock Exchange, with the involvement of Concorde Securities Ltd as the investment service provider, as follows.

date description of the share quantity average price (number) (HUF/share) 02.05.2023 PannErgy ordinary share 2000 1147,5 03.05.2023 PannErgy ordinary share 2000 1150,0 04.05.2023 PannErgy ordinary share 2000 1150,0

Consequently, the number of PannErgy ordinary share held by the Company as ordinary shares changed to 4 217 800 shares. After the transactions, the rate of treasury shares is 21,09% in total.

PannErgy Plc

This announcement is published in Hungarian and English languages. In case of any contradiction between these two versions, the Hungarian version shall prevail.